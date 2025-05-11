Floyi Introduces SERP & Brief, the First Content Brief Tool Built on Comprehensive Search and Audience Insights

Floyi Content Brief Dashboard

Automates live SERP analysis, competitor benchmarking and persona integration to generate actionable content briefs in minutes.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi today unveiled SERP & Brief , the industry’s first solution to automatically generate a fully scoped content brief by integrating live search-engine analysis, competitor benchmarking, brand identity and audience profiling in one streamlined workflow.Content teams traditionally spend hours manually gathering ranking pages, extracting heading structures, tagging entities, mapping internal links and aligning with personas before drafting an outline. SERP & Brief automates each step:1. Live SERP Insights: Instant extraction of page-one results—organic rankings, featured snippets, People Also Ask, related searches and multimedia elements.2. Competitor Analysis: Side-by-side benchmarking of top performers’ on-page signals, site authority metrics and structural gaps.3. Brand & Persona Integration: Apply your brand guidelines and buyer personas to tailor tone, POV and section goals.4. Keyword & Entity Lists: Contextual recommendations of target terms and entities for each section.5. Surprise Ingredients: Additional data enrichments that surface hidden opportunities and refine your briefWith SERP & Brief, teams can reduce research time from days to minutes, ensure briefs align with real-time search signals and deliver clear, actionable outlines complete with suggested titles, meta descriptions, word-count ranges, keyword mappings and internal-link placements.“Content strategy has long required hours of manual research and guesswork,” said Yoyao Hsueh , Founder and CEO of Floyi. “SERP & Brief unites search-engine data and brand intelligence in one step, so teams can focus on crafting quality content.”SERP & Brief is now available to all Floyi subscribers. To learn more or start a trial, visit https://floyi.com/ About FloyiFloyi is an AI-powered SaaS platform that simplifies strategic content planning. From dynamic topical maps to AI-generated briefs, Floyi equips marketers and agencies with tools to build authority, optimize for search and engage audiences with precision.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is an SEO expert and content strategist with extensive experience guiding brands to build comprehensive, authoritative content strategies. Through his courses and consulting, he helps businesses and creators improve online visibility and search rankings. He also publishes Digital Surfer, a weekly newsletter delivering SEO and digital marketing insights to thousands of subscribers.

