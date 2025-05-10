Pacific Sky Games Launches New Publishing Model for Tabletop Wargame Creators

Pacific Sky Games

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Sky Games (PSG), a Native American owned small business enterprise founded in 2002, has announced a strategic shift to focus on providing publishing opportunities for tabletop wargame creators. The company's new model offers game designers full ownership of their rules along with profit-sharing opportunities, creating a more equitable path for independent creators in the historical and sci-fi wargaming genres.

Originally established as an international distributor of indie games, Pacific Sky Games has evolved its business approach after identifying significant gaps in the industry. The company's new direction, launched in 2024, aims to build a community where wargamers support fellow wargamers through collaborative development and publishing partnerships.

"I'll see you on the battlefield!" said Bryan Shein, President of Pacific Sky Games.

The tabletop wargame publisher offers creators the opportunity to maintain ownership of their intellectual property while benefiting from PSG's distribution network and industry experience. This creator-first approach represents a departure from traditional publishing models in the tabletop gaming industry.

Pacific Sky Games' new publishing initiative is now open to submissions from game designers working in historical and sci-fi wargaming genres. Creators interested in publishing opportunities can visit Pacific Sky Games' website for more information about the submission process and partnership opportunities.

About Pacific Sky Games:

