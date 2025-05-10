Sydney’s Winter Event Season Is Shaping Up To Be The Most Vibrant Yet

Phrisk Media Ash Jumping Castle

Party hire operators have confirmed to Phrisk Media that early orders for Sydney’s winter event season Is shaping up for it to be the most vibrant yet

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In exclusive interviews with Phrisk Media , Sydney event and party hire operators have confirmed that the city has transitioned our of the summer period and it’s winter event season is set to bring a vibrant, colourful and playful o the middle of 2025.Early orders for event fencing hire has amazed seasoned operators as the booking demand for temporary and security fencing leading up to and during the winter event season by both Sydney corporates and event managers has been way ahead of last year.Temporary fencing has been particularly in strong demand as stricter crowd control that is being enforced to manage numbers at events is high on the minds of event organisers.The popularity, if not the latest craze sweeping Australia is the hire of slushie and alcoholic cocktail machines for both indoor and open air events. There is something special about the machines and the brightly colured crushed ice tumbling in the machines that takes party goers back to their childhood. A spokesman for the leading provider of cocktail machines hire in both Sydney and Melbourne has seen a dramatic rise in enquiry levels in recent years but particularly post pandemic period of late. You can learn more about these is by visiting their websites here: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au/slushie-machine-hire-sydney/ Another surprise to Phrisk Media was the increased demand for adult jumping castles at events being recently held. A spokesman for Ash Jumping Castle hire said he had not expected the interest to be so high and the creativity of party organisors has been a real eye opener, just when the team thought they had seen everything possible to be done with jumping castles!Add an inflatable boxing ring and dual it out with a ‘work mate’ opponent, but one needs to be careful not to get too close because they will be able to knock opponents to the floor in the oversized gloves! Hilarious entertainment all ages can enjoy, even the older ones that want to get a swing or two in and don’t worry its completely harmless so go nuts. It’s a great addition to liven up a party and get people having fun in no time, and with the ring unit is 4.5m x 4.5m it's perfect for even a back-garden event.The Scooby Doo and Shaggy haunted castle is a fun one for adults to explore. Those meddling are going to have to hop into the mystery cruiser to figure it out, so are you brave enough to join them on their next quest? This heavy-duty castle is an old favorite and fully enclosed for safety, a great option for both kids, adults and comes with rain and sun protection too.You can learn more about these by visiting the Ash Jumping Castles here: https://ashjumpingcastles.com.au/

