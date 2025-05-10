PHILIPPINES, May 10 - Press Release

May 10, 2025 Gatchalian seeks aggressive ALS implementation to combat illiteracy Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the expansion and aggressive implementation of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to capture the out-of-school population who remain illiterate. Gatchalian suggested this intervention in a hearing on the results of the 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS). The latest round of FLEMMS revealed that around 18.96 million Filipinos remain functionally illiterate. "Even though the ALS is available, the government still faces challenges in encouraging participation in the program. To improve functional literacy in our country, we also need to consider age groups beyond the coverage of DepEd," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Now, this is a challenge. And I truly believe that the only way to address this is to mobilize the local government units," he added. Under the Alternative Learning System Act, the ALS was institutionalized to provide increased learning opportunities for out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners to develop basic and functional literacy skills. The law also seeks to provide an equivalent pathway to complete basic education. Maigting na pagpapatupad ng ALS isinusulong ni Gatchalian upang masugpo ang illiteracy Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapalawak at maigting na pagpapatupad ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) upang maabot ang out-of-school population na nananatiling illiterate. Iminungkahi ito ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig hinggil sa naging resulta ng 2024 Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS). Lumabas sa pinakahuling FLEMMS na may 18.96 milyong mga Pilipino ang nananatiling 'functionally illiterate.' "Kahit andyan yung ALS, hinaharap pa rin ng gobyerno ang maraming mga hamon upang mahikayat ang pakikilahok ng ating mga kababayan sa programa. Upang maiangat ang functional literacy sa ating bansa, mahalagang maabot natin ang ating mga kababayang hindi nag-aaral o hindi saklaw ng DepEd," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Ito ang hamon sa atin. At naniniwala akong matutugunan natin ito kung mapapakilos natin ang mga lokal na pamahalaan," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Sa ilalim ng Alternative Learning System Act, ginawang institutionalized ang ALS upang mabigyan ng pangalawang pagkakataong makapag-aral ang mga out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners. Layon did ng naturang batas na magsulong ng basic at functional literacy.

