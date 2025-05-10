Submit Release
CDC finds lower RSV hospitalization rates for infants receiving prevention products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention May 8 released an analysis that found declines in hospitalizations for infants infected with respiratory syncytial virus during the 2024-2025 RSV season — the first with widespread availability of the maternal RSV vaccine and nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody. Rates were 45% to 52% lower for infants less than 3 months old and 28% to 43% lower for those less than 8 months old. As of February, an estimated 66% of infants received either the maternal RSV vaccine or nirsevimab during the 2024-2025 season.

