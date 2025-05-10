Use AHA advocacy resources ahead of May 13 House committee markups 

The House committees with jurisdiction over Medicaid and other health care programs have announced they will begin marking up their portions of the budget reconciliation bill May 13. The House Energy and Commerce Committee has been instructed to reduce deficits by $880 billion, indicating that significant Medicaid cuts are being considered. In addition, the House Ways and Means Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over Medicare and taxes, is expected to mark up its part of the bill May 13.

