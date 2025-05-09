Submit Release
Escalating Tensions between India and Pakistan, 9 May 2025

             Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.

 


MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
9 MAY 2025

 

 

