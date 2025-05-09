Escalating Tensions between India and Pakistan, 9 May 2025

Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 MAY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.