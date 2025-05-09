The Civil Rights Division Hosts the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations in America at the Justice Department to Combat Antisemitism

On May 7, 2025, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon welcomed the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations in America to the Justice Department to address the alarming rise in Anti-Semitism since October 7th, as well as the Civil Rights Division’s ongoing efforts to protect all people of faith nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.