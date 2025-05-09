Submit Release
The Civil Rights Division Hosts the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations in America at the Justice Department to Combat Antisemitism

On May 7, 2025, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon welcomed the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations in America to the Justice Department to address the alarming rise in Anti-Semitism since October 7th, as well as the Civil Rights Division’s ongoing efforts to protect all people of faith nationwide.

