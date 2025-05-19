VINNE RELEASES FIRST EXCLUSIVE DEBUT TRACK ON DROPWORKS MUSIC MARKETPLACE, THE NEW DIGITAL LANDSCAPE OF THE MUSIC WORLD

DropWorks

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DropWorks, the next-evolution platform built for music artists and fans, is proud to announce the release of VINNE’s first exclusive track on the platform as the debut release utilizing the DropStocks feature. This launch pioneers a new era that fans can now own a piece of a music track of their favorite artists. This offers an unprecedented connection between fans and their favorite artists.

Known for his high-energy performances and innovative sound, Brazilian DJ and producer VINNE has long been a fan favorite in the electronic music scene. With his collaborations with industry heavyweights like Hardwell, as well as his hit tracks that have dominated festival stages worldwide, VINNE’s decision to release his latest track exclusively on DropWorks underscores the platform’s ability to connect artists and fans like never before.

What is DropStocks?

DropWorks turns each track into a limited set of 6,000 collectible digital shares, and offers a new way for fans to own a real piece of the music they love. Instead of just streaming a track, fans can now collect small shares of a song directly from the artist — like owning a limited-edition vinyl, but digital and tradable. It turns music into a collectible experience, giving fans the chance to support artists more directly and potentially benefit as the artist’s popularity grows.

Exclusive Release Features:

This new track, released on DropWorks, offers fans an exclusive experience to own a piece of a music track of their favorite artists. In addition to the track, VINNE is offering his community behind-the-scenes content, a special message to fans, and an intimate look into his creative process during the making of this track, and his excitement of having his fans to own a part of his creation for the first time. This personalized, direct connection with VINNE is just one of the many ways DropWorks is redefining the fan experience.

VINNE’s Commitment to Innovation:

As one of the first high-profile artists to join DropWorks, VINNE is setting the tone for what the platform can offer. By choosing DropWorks as the home for this exclusive release, he is embracing a future where artists have more control over their music, fans engagement, and how artists can turn their creation into fans merch. DropWorks allows artists like VINNE to create a more personal experience for their fans, providing them with opportunities for exceptions fans merch for collections, and unique interactions.

“I’m excited to share my new track exclusively on DropWorks,” said VINNE. “The platform allows me to offer my fans something truly special – not just the music, but a real connection to the creative journey behind it. This platform gives me the power to offer fans something truly unique — not just the music, but a real connection to the creative journey behind it. With DropStocks, they get to own a piece of the story. That’s incredibly meaningful to me, and I can’t wait for them to experience it."

About DropWorks

DropWorks is a next-generation platform dedicated to elevating the music industry from its analog roots to a fully digital future. By offering groundbreaking tools for music collaborations, ownerships management, dynamic royalty distributions, and direct fans ownerships, DropWorks empowers artists and music lovers with collaborations, visibilities, monetization and values creations under the new digital landscape of the music world.

For more information, visit www.dropworks.app.

DropWorks Music Marketplace Debut Track: "Need You Right Now" by VINNE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.