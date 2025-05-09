National Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week

This Council passed two resolutions — offered by Councilors FitzGerald and Murphy, with Councilor Weber joining on the teachers resolution — that celebrate the hard work and dedication of two essential groups: teachers and nurses, during their respective national observances.

National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5-9, 2025)

National Teacher Appreciation Week, held from May 5 through May 9, is a time to recognize and celebrate the nearly 4,300 teachers within Boston’s public schools, along with educators in charter schools, private schools, and daycare centers across the city. Teachers play an essential role in shaping the future of Boston by nurturing young minds and inspiring future leaders. In addition to teaching academic subjects, many teachers serve as mentors, counselors, and role models, guiding their students through some of the most formative years of their lives.

With the majority of Boston’s teaching workforce being women, the City acknowledges the unique challenges teachers face, often going above and beyond to meet students' academic and emotional needs. The City encourages everyone — students, parents, and administrators — to take time this week to show gratitude for the important work teachers do every day.

National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2025)

The Council also declared May 6 through May 12 as National Nurses Week, recognizing the vital contributions of more than 64,000 registered nurses who work throughout Greater Boston. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, providing critical care, offering emotional support, and often serving as advocates for patients and their families. Nurses are in high demand, and projections show that the need for nurses will continue to grow in the coming years.

This resolution also highlights the challenges faced by nurses, including understaffing and the demands of working in high-pressure environments. The Council reaffirms its commitment to supporting nurses and ensuring they receive the resources, recognition, and respect they deserve for their dedication and sacrifice in keeping Boston healthy.