Historic Beacon Hill Welcomes New Affordable Housing Units

From the striking 1875 Egyptian Revival townhouse at No. 57, to the elegant 1806 residence once home to abolitionist Charles Sumner at No. 20, to the more restrained buildings designed for families of more moderate means, this street is a living museum of the city’s past. Now, a new chapter is being written: two of these historic buildings are set to become affordable housing, blending preservation with progress in the heart of one of Boston’s most iconic neighborhoods.

At the August 21, 2025, Public Hearing, the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission approved the rehabilitation of 27 and 29 Hancock Street, where 15 affordable units will be created. Proposed by the Fenway Community Development Corporation, (FCDC), the new units are part of the community benefit agreements from the redevelopment of The Archer Residences (33–61 Temple Street) in the former Suffolk University Law School, which was converted into condominiums in 2021.

Exterior photograph of 27-29 Hancock Street in Beacon Hill.

Beacon Hill has a long history of hosting and advocating for affordable housing in the neighborhood. The neighborhood’s North Slope, originally considered part of the West End, has a rich history rooted in diversity, resilience, and affordable housing. Historically, this area was home to Boston’s free Black community in the 19th century and played a key role in the abolitionist movement, with sites like the African Meeting House standing as lasting symbols of activism and community. As the 20th century progressed, the North Slope became one of the few places in Beacon Hill where working-class families, artists, immigrants, and lower-income residents could find affordable housing.

Finding affordable housing in a highly desirable, centrally located neighborhood like Beacon Hill has become increasingly challenging. For this reason, the Beacon Hill Civic Association continues to advocate for the preservation and creation of more affordable housing opportunities within the community. Since at least the 1970s, the Beacon Hill Civic Association and other neighborhood groups have supported efforts to convert historic buildings into affordable housing. Properties include the former Bowdoin School at 45 Myrtle Street, which was converted into subsidized housing for seniors and low-income residents in the 1970s; Beacon House (19 Myrtle), which converted a former boarding house into over 100 affordable units for seniors and long-term patients at Mass General who could not afford extended hotel stays; and Anderson Park, a former 1920s garage converted into subsidized housing at 250 Cambridge Street. Cambridge Street became part of the Historic Beacon Hill District in 2024.

Photo of the old garage from a February 25, 1979 real estate report in the Boston Globe reviewing the development of the Anderson Park apartments. Photos courtesy of Homesonhancock.org.

"Beacon Hill has long proven that preservation and affordability can go hand in hand. The rehabilitation of 27 and 29 Hancock Street—creating 15 new affordable homes through the Archer Residences community benefits—is exactly the kind of partnership our neighborhood has historically embraced. By restoring these historic buildings for today’s essential workers and longtime residents, we honor our North Slope’s legacy of inclusion while maintaining the historic character that makes Beacon Hill unique," says Colin Zick, President, Beacon Hill Civic Association.

Historic preservation and affordable housing are natural allies. Rehabilitating older buildings often costs less than new construction, making it possible to create or maintain housing at more affordable levels while preserving the community’s unique sense of place. Preservation prioritizes reuse over demolition, saving embodied energy and materials while keeping units available in existing neighborhoods. Historic districts like those on Beacon Hill and other older Boston neighborhoods frequently contain modest, smaller-scale housing such as triple-deckers, rowhouses, or early apartment buildings that provide naturally occurring affordable housing. By maintaining and adapting these resources, preservation helps stabilize communities, prevent displacement, and retain housing diversity. Additionally, preservation projects can access federal and state tax credits, grants, and incentives that further reduce development costs, stretching limited affordable housing dollars. Preservation not only protects cultural heritage but also strengthens housing affordability and equity.

Mark Kiefer, Chair of the Beacon Hill Architectural Commission and a board member of the Rogerson Communities on Beacon Hill, which oversees the Beacon House, Peter Faneuil House, and Joy Street Residences, recognizes the deep connection between affordable housing and historic preservation.

“Adaptive reuse is an essential pillar of historic preservation,” Kiefer explains. “It’s especially fitting in this case, as 29 Hancock was previously repurposed to reflect the neighborhood’s changing demographics and growing housing needs. The sensitive restoration now being undertaken by FCDC will further Beacon Hill’s legacy of supporting affordable housing that meets the very highest standards.”

In a July 31, 1977 advertisement in the Boston Globe, newly developed rental units at the Bowdoin School development were listed as “luxury apartments”. The BHCA building at 74 Joy St. was listed as the rental office. Photos courtesy of Homesonhancock.org.

The properties being renovated have a long and illustrious history. According to the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS), from the mid-seventeenth to early eighteenth century, the west side of Hancock Street was part of Buttolph’s Pasture, which was bounded by Irving, Cambridge, Hancock, and Myrtle Streets. Hancock Street was set out around 1730 by Elisha Cooke. Originally called Turner Street after seventeenth-century settler Robert Turner, "an early investor in Beacon Hill realty," it was called George Street by 1733, presumably after the British kings. Renamed Hancock in 1788, the new name honored John Hancock—wealthy merchant, Revolutionary War patriot, Massachusetts governor, and Beacon Hill resident.

27 Hancock Street is an Italianate townhouse built with 25 Hancock Street around 1860 for the real estate professional Leonard R. Cutter. Cutter was one of a handful of men who controlled most of the West End’s rental property during the mid-nineteenth century. He set up housekeeping at 27 Hancock Street between 1865 and 1870. By the mid-1880s, Cutter had moved to 1 Arlington Street in the Back Bay but continued to own 27 Hancock Street. Cutter’s heirs owned the property until the early 1900s.

Exterior Photograph of 29 Hancock Street in Beacon Hill.

29 Hancock Street was originally constructed around 1805 as a Federal-style townhouse. According to MACRIS, it was significantly altered between 1890 and 1898, transitioning from a three-and-a-half-story townhouse with a narrow elevation into a five-story tenement with a wider façade. A close look at the building today reveals the shift in brick style and pattern, marking the transition between the original and added sections.

The properties at 27 and 29 Hancock Street will be thoughtfully restored to their original grandeur, blending historic preservation with a renewed purpose. These revitalized homes will provide high-quality, affordable housing for the essential workers and residents who keep Boston thriving every day. By maintaining the architectural integrity of these historic buildings, the project not only safeguards Boston’s iconic built environment but also strengthens the city’s unique sense of place for generations to come.