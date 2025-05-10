NJ Latino Pastors & Ministers Coalition Backs Ras Baraka in Bid for Governor

Left to Right: Rev. Bolivar Flores, Mayor of Newark Ras Baraka, Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, Congresswoman LaMonica R. McIver and Rev. Al Sharpton

More than 465 Hispanic churches unite in a single cry of faith, justice, and hope to back the candidacy of the leader who represents the voice of the forgotten

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the arrest of Newark Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka on May 9, 2025, outside the Delaney Hall immigrant detention center, more than 465 Latino pastors and ministers urgently gathered to offer their absolute and unwavering support to his campaign. Baraka was detained by federal agents while peacefully protesting the operation of the center, which he reported lacked the necessary permits and certifications, posing a significant risk to the human rights and safety of the immigrant community.The mayor was accompanying three New Jersey congress members on an official oversight visit when he was arrested for alleged trespassing and resisting the orders of National Security. For New Jersey’s religious leaders, this act is not only an injustice but an affront to everyone who fights for the dignity of the most vulnerable.This spiritual body, representing more than 75,000 congregants across the state, has proclaimed loudly that Ras Baraka’s leadership transcends politics and is inscribed in a prophetic call. They see in him not only a capable leader but a servant of the people, a defender of justice, and a builder of hope.Reverend Raúl Ruiz, President of the Coalition, stated:“Mayor Ras Baraka is undoubtedly an indefatigable fighter for the rights of all immigrants—not only for Latinos but for everyone suffering under this system—because this is not an ethnic issue; it’s a human issue. What is happening with immigration is inhumane, heartbreaking, and outrageous. That is why we believe that Ras Baraka’s compassion and sensitivity make him the ideal leader to govern our state.”Bishop Cruz, with over three decades of episcopal service, affirmed:“For more than 32 years, I have served as a bishop in this state, and I have seen many politicians visit our churches. But I have never before had the opportunity to sit down with a true advocate for the people—a man who believes in his community, works for his community, and fights for his community. Ras Baraka has my episcopal blessing, and I pray to the Father that the necessary doors will open for him to become the next Executive of the State of New Jersey.”Reverend Bolívar Flores, Vice President of the Coalition, expressed:“My dear friend Ras Baraka is a man deeply committed to my people. He feels our pain as his own. He believes in the American dream. He is a man of vision, leadership, and transformation. I am convinced that he will not only bring change to our state but bring tangible benefits to every resident of New Jersey. My call is not only to the faith I represent but to the entire state: we need Ras Baraka as our next governor.”This collective endorsement is not merely political. It is moral. It is spiritual. It is a proclamation from the soul of a people rising with dignity against injustice. In a time when fundamental rights are under threat, and the voices of the vulnerable are being silenced, this Coalition of faith unites to declare clearly and with conviction: Ras Baraka embodies the just, visionary, and transformative leadership New Jersey urgently needs.It is time for faith, it is time for justice, it is time for Ras Baraka!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.