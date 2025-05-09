ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, constitutional officers, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed SB 96 and HB 113 into law, streamlining government and helping safeguard the state from interference from foreign adversaries.

SB 96 was a priority of Governor Kemp, sponsored by Senator Drew Echols and carried in the House by Representative Matthew Gambill. It decreases the administrative burden on state agencies by reducing the number of boards that have grown inactive or perform duplicative roles.

"Every day we serve the people of Georgia, it’s important for us to remember that we work for them," said Governor Brian Kemp. "It’s our job to help streamline their experiences with the government, make it easier for them to access opportunity, and limit as best we can the challenges they may face in accessing new skills and good careers. Thanks to the diligent work of our partners in the General Assembly, I’m proud to say that the bills I’ve signed today will help us accomplish that."

HB 113 was another priority of Governor Kemp, sponsored by Representative Lauren McDonald and carried in the Senate by Senator Bo Hatchett. It directs the Georgia Technology Authority to establish and keep updated a list of companies and products that are produced and/or sold by citizens or governments of countries designated as “foreign adversaries” by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. This list will be utilized by the Department of Administrative Services (“DOAS”) and other state agencies in state purchasing decisions to bring greater security to our state agencies.

Governor Kemp signed several additional pieces legislation that further his commitment to eliminate government waste and cut red tape:

HB 148, sponsored by Representative John Carson and carried in the Senate by Senator Billy Hickman, authorizes two additional pathways towards obtaining a CPA, while maintaining the current CPA pathway – 150 Credit Hours, one year of experience, CPA Exam. The first requires a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, two years of experience, and the CPA exam; while the second allows for a Master’s degree in Accounting, one year of experience, and the CPA exam. The other change clarifies that out-of-state CPAs in good standing in their home state and a passing grade on the national CPA exam can practice in Georgia without the need for a second state certification.

HB 322, sponsored by Representative Lee Hawkins and carried in the Senate by Senator Max Burns, allows the Georgia Board of Dentistry to issue a teacher’s or instructor’s license to applicants who are licensed to practice in another state, country, or territory while they are employed at an accredited school or college.

HB 579, sponsored by Representative Matt Reeves and carried in the Senate by Senator Larry Walker, grants the Professional Licensing Board Division Director administrative approval for licenses - streamlining the licensure process and removing barriers of entry for individuals to get to work in Georgia.

HB 630, sponsored by Representative Marcus Wiedower and carried in the Senate by Senator Larry Walker, streamlines the administration of the State Board of Registration of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers and clarifies the requirements applicants for licensure must satisfy, while preserving the protections against bad actors within the industry.".

HB 635, sponsored by Representative Marcus Wiedower and carried in the Senate by Senator Larry Walker, makes licensing requirements more objective by reducing individual discretion, promoting fairness, and streamlining the three pathways to licensure for Residential Basic, Residential Light Commercial, and Commercial General Contractors.

SB 125, sponsored by Senator Larry Walker and carried in the House by Representative Lee Hawkins, decouples the pathway to licensure for professional engineers and land surveyors, allowing individuals to take their licensing exam after they graduate from their schooling and before acquiring their experiential requirements. Additionally, this bill authorizes the Secretary of State’s Office to implement a third-party electronic database to monitor the compliance of certain licenses where continuing education courses are required for license renewal. Lastly, the bill revises grammar and out of date language for electrical contractors, plumbers, conditioned air contractors, low-voltage contractors, and utility contractors with few regulatory changes.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.