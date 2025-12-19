Heinrich Releases New Fact Sheet on Rising Electric Bills on Trump’s Watch

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a new fact sheet that details how President Trump’s actions are gutting the energy sector and hiking up costs for families across the country.

Since President Trump took office, household electricity bills have gone up 13%, with consumers soon to face a total of $85.8 billion in proposed or approved cost increases. Additionally, the Trump Administration has stalled the permits of more than 500 clean energy projects, rolled back tax credits that are helping families save money, taxed critical metals that are the backbone of the electric grid, and forced rate payers to bear the cost of keeping fossil fuel plants online past their retirement dates, exacerbating the nation’s energy affordability crisis.

Data Source: Monthly Form EIA-861M (formerly EIA-826) detailed data - Revenue, sales, customer counts, and retail price by state and sector (https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/eia861m/xls/sales_revenue.xlsx)

“Right now, Americans are facing an energy affordability crisis – electric bills are skyrocketing for families, and we’re not getting enough energy on our grid to meet the increasing demand from communities and data centers,” said Heinrich. “Donald Trump’s actions are single-handedly making this crisis worse. If we’re serious about lowering utility costs for working families, Donald Trump and his agencies need to stop sitting on routine approvals that are stalling projects across America and preventing them from bringing additional supply onto the grid.”