Langston University's Dr. Charles Mambula Showcases Entrepreneurial Leadership at Global Oklahoma 2025

Langston University’s Dr. Mambula joins Global Oklahoma 2025, promoting international partnerships and entrepreneurial education.

OK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Charles Mambula , faculty member of Langston University School of Business and Global Oklahoma member, attended this week's Global Oklahoma 2025 Consular Showcase, representing the university's commitment to international business education and entrepreneurial development.The three-day event, held May 6-8 in Oklahoma City and Stillwater, brought together Consuls General and diplomatic representatives from 13 countries to explore partnership and business opportunities within Oklahoma. Dr. Mambula engaged with international representatives and business leaders, bringing Langston University's perspective to the conversations."At Langston University School of Business, we've integrated an entrepreneurial edge into our curriculum that prepares students for success in the global marketplace," said Dr. Mambula. "Events like the Global Oklahoma Consular Showcase provide valuable opportunities to build connections that benefit our students and institution. This connections include the signing of MoU’s for faculty and students to be engaged in exchange programs between universities across borders for Langston and other universities and institutions in different countries.”During the showcase, Dr. Mambula attended the Governor's Mansion breakfast with Governor Kevin Stitt, visited the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University, and participated in networking events with international representatives and Oklahoma business, government, educational and cultural leaders.Andrew Ranson, Chair of Global Oklahoma and Director of the Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development at Oklahoma State University, noted: "Having Global Oklahoma members like Dr. Mambula participate in our events strengthens our mission of building international relationships. His presence helped represent the diverse educational institutions that make Oklahoma an attractive destination for international partnerships."The showcase concluded with a cultural exchange at the First Americans Museum, where participants learned about tribal economic impact and cultural heritage.Langston University School of Business continues to distinguish itself through its entrepreneurship-focused curriculum, preparing the next generation of business leaders for success in an increasingly interconnected global economy.For more information about Langston University School of Business and its programs, visit langston.eduAbout Langston University School of BusinessLangston University School of Business provides cutting-edge business education with a distinctive entrepreneurial focus. Through innovative curriculum, industry partnerships, and global perspectives, the School prepares students to become transformative business leaders in diverse professional environments.About Global OklahomaGlobal Oklahoma, formerly the Oklahoma Governor's International Team, is dedicated to connecting Oklahoma to the world through meaningful international relationships that create economic opportunity, cultural exchange, and lasting partnerships. The annual Consular Showcase is the organization's premier event, bringing together diplomatic representatives, business leaders, and government officials to highlight Oklahoma's unique strengths on the global stage.

