Honoring Veterans: Air Force Veteran Cookie Avvampato

Cookie Avvampato was born in June 1948 in Seattle, Washington, to John and Verda (Meyers) Moore. She grew up in a family deeply rooted in military values and community service. In 1967, she married John Avvampato and together they raised two children, Thadeus and Aine.

Avvampato’s professional journey began with a deep commitment to caregiving. In 1982, she received an associate’s degree to become a Registered Nurse from the College of the Desert, laying the foundation for a career dedicated to serving others. Her career took a pivotal turn in 1990 when she was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves Nurse Corps and was assigned to the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS). Her military service coincided with an era when unprecedented numbers of women were serving on front-line roles in counterterrorism efforts.

In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War (Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm), Avvampato deployed to provide critical medical care under challenging conditions. She later served during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF/OEF, VAnguard, page 6) in 2004, stationed at locations such as Camp Wolverine in Kuwait and Balad Air Base in Iraq. In these challenging environments, she provided critical care to wounded soldiers, worked in contingency aero staging facilities and managed medical evacuations under life-threatening conditions.

After completing her first deployment to the Middle East, Avvampato continued pursuing higher education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from the University of the State of New York, followed by a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from the University of Phoenix in 2000—an achievement she accomplished at the age of 52.

Her leadership and dedication to military medical operations were widely recognized. In 2006, she was honored as the “Field Grade Officer of the Year,” highlighting her significant contributions and ability to inspire those around her. Throughout her service, Avvampato received numerous awards, including an Air Force Commendation Medal, an Air Force Achievement Medal and a Meritorious Service Medal, in addition to multiple campaign medals recognizing her combat operation support. Her impact resonated deeply with both her patients and colleagues.

Following her military retirement as a lieutenant colonel, Avvampato continued her commitment to serving others by working at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS), where she supported fellow Veterans with the same compassion and dedication that defined her career. Her impact resonated deeply with both her patients and colleagues.

Avvampato died in 2019 at the age of 71 in Tucson, Arizona, leaving behind a legacy of service, leadership and compassion.

We honor her service.

Writer: Yosaida Santana

Editors: Kinsey Spratt, Justin Skarupa

Researcher: Paola Negron

Graphic Designer: Kiki Kelley