Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Presents 2025 Civic Education Teacher of the Year Award

Brandon Pearce of South Kingstown High School Honored

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today honored Brandon Pearce of South Kingstown High School as the 2025 winner of the Rhode Island Civic Education Teacher of the Year award at a State House ceremony. Secretary Amore was joined by representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Education and the South Kingstown School District, as well as Prosper Lin, student nominator, to honor this year's winner.

"Each year, I look forward to honoring the civics and history teachers who are making an incredible impact on our state's students," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Mr. Pearce is a shining example of what it means to go above and beyond for your students – to teach them the lessons and the history, but also how they can apply it to their own lives and become better community participants in the process. It was truly an honor to celebrate him."

The Civic Education Teacher of the Year award honors outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning.

"Congratulations to Mr. Pearce, who has left a lasting positive impact on his students and colleagues through his service," said RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "From the classroom to afterschool programs, Pearce's passion for the teaching profession and the subject of civics is inspiring. We thank you for your efforts to empower students to be civic leaders and make positive community contributions."

Brandon Pearce has been an educator in South Kingstown for 13 years. Currently, Mr. Pearce teaches AP US History, AP Government and Politics, and Tides Over Time: A Maritime History and Oceanography Course. Mr. Pearce lives in South Kingstown with his wife and two children.

Prosper Lin, student nominator, shared that Mr. Pearce has "truly changed how I see the world and my role in it. Even though these are advanced classes, [Mr. Pearce makes] learning so exciting and real. This teacher doesn't just make us memorize dates or court cases; they help us understand why these things matter, and how we can use that knowledge to be better citizens."

"It's not just about getting good grades; it's about becoming someone who cares, who understands, and who wants to make a difference. That's the kind of teacher they are, and that's why they deserve to be recognized," continued Prosper.

In addition to his teaching course load, Mr. Pearce has been the advisor of the SKHS Civics Club for two years. The SKHS Civics Club is a group of active students who get involved in a variety of civic events around the state.

"I am honored to receive this award – teaching civics and bringing civics to students in Rhode Island is essential to the future of our democracy," said Brandon Pearce, 2025 Civic Education Teacher of the Year.

"Brandon has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics, social studies, and American government," said Dr. Chip McGair, Principal of South Kingstown High School. "He is passionate about the topic of civics and an ideal selection for the Civic Education Teacher of the Year Award."

To learn more about the RI Department of State's civic education and engagement initiatives, visit sos.ri.gov/divisions/civics-and-education or email civics@sos.ri.gov.

