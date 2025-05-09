State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet May 16 via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Friday, May 16, from 1 - 1:40 pm. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.



WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Friday, May 16, 2025, 1 – 1:40 pm

WHERE: Via Webex, online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=md548db847c626bb7914192258be39…

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415-655-0003

Access Code: 247 945 7213

Agenda

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025.

In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be available for the meeting in Room 826V on the 8th floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-inf…;

