Ancaster Municipal Service Centre closed May 5 to June 2

As a result of life-cycle maintenance requirements, Ancaster Municipal Service Centre, otherwise known as “Ancaster Square” located at 300 Wilson Street East will undergo the replacement of the roof and HVAC.

Due to this necessary work, a planned closure will take effect from May 5 to June 2, 2025, re-opening June 3, with a contingency duration beyond the June 2 completion date, weather dependent.

Ancaster Community Services

Food Bank will remain open and operational throughout construction. Portable HVAC units will be provided, and disruptions will be mitigated by pre-planning power interruptions, including confining the occurrences to non-business hours when possible. Clients can continue to access the four accessible parking spots, and the accessible pedestrian path from both the Wilson Street East and Lodor Street entrances.

Ancaster Municipal Service Centre

Municipal Service Centre staff will relocate to alternative Municipal Service Centre locations to continue to provide service. The public can visit other locations during the closure. View listing of other Municipal Service Centres & hours of operation

Councillor Cassar’s Ward 12 Office

The Councillor’s office will remain operational, observing standard office hours. A portable HVAC unit will be provided to offer some conditioning of air. The Councillor’s office at City Hall remains an option as well. If you require any further information, please contact the Ward 12 Constituency Office at [email protected] or 905-546- 2704.

Hamilton Public Library, Ancaster Branch

The HPL - Ancaster Branch will be operating on a limited basis out of the nearby Ancaster Rotary Centre, located at 385 Jerseyville Road West, Ancaster. Any residents with Holds (pending library loans) on their accounts will be redirected to the centre, and staff will be on-site for assistance. Storytimes and limited programming will be offered at Ancaster Rotary Centre as well. Hamilton Public Library service hours at the arena will be: Monday-Thursday: 9:30 am-7 pm, Friday: 9:30 am-6 pm, Saturday: 9:30 am-4 pm, Sunday: Closed.

Ontario Works

Ontario Works utilizes the Ancaster Square facility on a limited basis and have arranged to meet clients at other outreach sites during the closure. At this time, only one date has been identified for rescheduling.

Parking Lot Impacts

During the closure, the facility parking lot will also be impacted due to the presence of large equipment and the need for construction hoarding. Nearby parking, including accessible parking, is available behind the facility off of Lodor Street, adjacent to the Ancaster Municipal Lawn Bowling Club located at 291 Lodor Street.

The City appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this important replacement and repair work