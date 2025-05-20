BatteryEVO and LG Targeted by Online Smear Campaign, Reach Resolution to Reclaim Clean Energy Vision

Walson Wang working with youtuber going over the specs on the Komodo BatteryEvo's team working on the latest batch of battery systems getting ready to be deployed all over the united states Walson Wang working with BatterEvo and ITAP on their Latest Venture "The Komodo" Planning US distribution

BatteryEVO settles $7 million lawsuit with LG Energy Solution, citing anonymous Reddit posts as the root cause of the dispute.

This wasn’t about product failure—it was about deception," said Walson Wang, CEO of BatteryEVO "A bad actor tried to fracture something that could have been collaborative.That’s the real story.” — Walson Wang, CEO, BatteryEVO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s green economy, it's often the most innovative companies—not the slowest—that face the steepest resistance. After navigating a challenging legal dispute, BatteryEVO and LG Energy Solution (LGES) have reached a no-fault resolution—one that positions both companies to refocus on their shared vision for a cleaner energy future.What started as anonymous online chatter quickly spiraled into something much bigger. Posts filled with misleading claims—boosted through forums and social media—painted a false picture that set two clean energy innovators on a collision course. Neither BatteryEVO nor LG ever intended to go to war, but misinformation pushed both companies into a costly legal battle built on confusion, not fact. In the end, there was no wrongdoing—just two companies caught in the crossfire of a digital smear campaign. Now, with clarity restored, they're moving forward together with a renewed focus on clean power."This wasn’t about product failure—it was about misinformation," said Walson Wang , CEO of BatteryEVO and Chairman of IT Asset Partners (ITAP). "Somewhere along the way, inaccurate information sparked conflict where there could have been collaboration. Thankfully, LG and BatteryEVO found a constructive path forward—and that’s the real story."Building a Clean Energy Bridge Between Small and BigThis resolution highlights what’s possible when startups and industry giants come together to solve problems—rather than escalate them. BatteryEVO, a California-based innovator in battery repurposing, turns near-new EV batteries into powerful second-life energy systems. Up to 90% of the cells they use come from factory-grade inventory discarded due to unrelated recalls. With each recovery, BatteryEVO extends the life of a battery and reduces waste.Every unit is tested in the United States by American workers—creating jobs and supporting clean energy deployment across residential, industrial, and off-grid markets.From Records to RealityWang also heads ITAP, which once earned the Guinness World Record for the longest distance driven by an electric vehicle on a single charge. That passion for performance and purpose now powers BatteryEVO’s flagship systems, including the Komodo—a mobile, silent, emissions-free energy station designed for real-world resilience."We’re not rescuing junk. These are premium, often untouched battery cells. And when we repurpose them, we do it in a way that brings power back to the people, not just to corporations," Wang added.When the Lights Are On, the Problem is InvisibleBatteryEVO also wants to raise awareness about a growing issue: the illusion of energy security. While many households experience no interruption in power, behind the curtain, the world’s energy supply is being strategically traded, outsourced, and manipulated for profit. Blackouts and shortages aren’t always natural—they’re often orchestrated."Most people don’t know how fragile the system really is," Wang said. "But when clean energy is controlled by just a few players, the rest of us pay for it. That’s what we’re trying to change."A Documentary That Pulls Back the CurtainBatteryEVO’s journey—and the broader green energy underworld—will be explored in an upcoming documentary directed by Nicolas Markart (IMDb). The film will reveal how hundreds of millions of EV cells are discarded every year, how misinformation can sabotage innovation, and how companies like BatteryEVO are fighting to bring truth and transparency to one of the world’s most important industries."This isn’t just about batteries," Wang said. "It’s about standing up to waste, to suppression, and to systems that are too comfortable with inefficiency."Looking AheadBatteryEVO continues to grow, expand, and hire American workers to support a bold vision for clean power. As a California-based clean tech company operating in one of the most regulated markets in the country, its success shows that progress, collaboration, and sustainability can go hand in hand—even after conflict."Sometimes resolution isn’t about who’s right," Wang concluded. "It’s about what’s right moving forward. LG and BatteryEVO found that path—and now we’re using it to build something better."About BatteryEVO BatteryEVO is a California-based leader in battery repurposing, transforming near-new EV batteries into second-life storage systems for homes, businesses, and industrial applications. The company combines engineering excellence with sustainability to reduce waste and increase access to clean power.About IT Asset Partners (ITAP) Founded by Walson Wang, ITAP is a global innovator in reverse logistics and circular technology. The company holds a Guinness World Record for EV range and continues to lead in clean-tech recycling, reuse systems, and hybrid energy solutions.

Battery Evo Moving Forward

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.