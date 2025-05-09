Nurses Denounce Trump Health Policies to Celebrate Nurses Week

Nursing advocates release statement and video calling for global resistance to Trump Administration’s attacks on public health

As nurses, we have an ethical obligation to speak up when we see imminent threats to our patients and our society, and that's what we see here—a broad, intentional effort to destroy public health.” — Sandy Summers, executive director, The Truth About Nursing

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of nurses have signed a statement opposing what they see as the Trump Administration's efforts to destroy public health. The statement , released for Nurses Week (May 6-12), has been signed by more than 400 nurses, including professors and clinical leaders. The statement urges the public to fight against funding cuts to health and social programs. A dozen nursing advocates also recorded the statement on video "As nurses, we have an ethical obligation to speak up when we see imminent threats to our patients and our society," said Sandy Summers, executive director of the Baltimore-based advocacy group The Truth About Nursing, which coordinated the statement. "And that's what we see here—a broad, intentional effort to destroy public health."The statement faults the Administration's planned cuts to funding for vital health programs, including Medicaid, USAID, and the National Institute for Nursing Research. But it also addresses the Administration's efforts to weaken a broader range of social programs and policies, including Social Security, food assistance, and environmental protections. Pointing to the wealth of the U.S., the statement says the nation can at least "share some soup.""Why do nurses care?" asked Summers, rhetorically. "Because we think holistically about any threat to the well-being of those we care for. Making people poorer, taking food from their kids, encouraging more pollution, scapegoating vulnerable groups—all of these have clear negative effects on real people in our communities. They matter.""Nurses resist policies that harm public health," said Peggy Chinn, a professor of nursing from the University of Connecticut and part of the group behind the statement. "We protect those who are harmed, and we build coalitions to support health justice for all."The statement was released to coincide with Nurses Week in the United States. That event typically features "innocuous statements that applaud nursing and enjoin self-care, yet fail to address real issues such as the refusal to support a sustainable nursing workforce," said Marsha Fowler, an ethicist and nursing professor who supports the statement. "All the self-care in the world ain't gonna fix what's broke, especially now."Summers noted that this year's Nurses Week theme is "The Power of Nurses." "What we are doing with this statement may not be the kind of 'power' that people associate with nursing," she said. "But they should. Patient advocacy is at the core of everything we do.""Our ethical obligation extends beyond compassionate bedside care," added Christina Nyirati, a nurse practitioner in Washington state who was involved in creating the statement. "We are bound to defend the well-being of families, communities, and populations."See the written statement here:See the YouTube video presented by a dozen nursing advocates here:See more advocacy pieces by nurses condemning the Trump Administration's policies:The Truth About Nursing is a 501(c)(3) international non-profit organization based in Baltimore that seeks to increase public understanding of the central, frontline role nurses play in modern health care. The focus of the Truth is to promote more accurate, balanced, and frequent media portrayals of nurses and increase the media's use of nurses as expert sources.See the Truth About Nursing's about us pages:

Nurses Condemn Trump Policies to "Celebrate" Nurses Week

