AGF Investments Announces Proposed Investment Objective Changes

TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced proposed changes to the investment objectives of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, subject to securityholder approval.

Proposed Investment Objective Changes

At the special meetings of securityholders to be held on June 26, 2025, subject to extension or adjournment thereof, securityholders of each of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund will be asked to approve the following proposed changes in the investment objective of each fund:

Fund Current Investment Objective Proposed Investment Objective AGF Short-Term Income Class The Fund’s objective is to provide maximum income while preserving capital and liquidity. It invests primarily in short-term instruments, government guaranteed securities and corporate paper with a minimum A credit rating. The Fund’s objective is to provide maximum income, while preserving capital and liquidity. It invests primarily in Canadian money market instruments, such as Canadian treasury bills. AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund The Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, globally, which fit the Fund’s concept of sustainable development. The Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that are delivering a positive sustainability impact by providing solutions to the key challenges in sustainable development.



The proposed investment objectives of these funds, if approved, are expected to be implemented on or about July 1, 2025. Notwithstanding the receipt of securityholder approval, AGF Investments may postpone implementing the change for a fund until a later date or may elect not to proceed with the changes at all, if it considers such decision to be in the best interests of the securityholders of that fund.

If the proposed investment objective changes of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund are approved and implemented, the investment strategies of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund are expected to be amended.

Additional information regarding the proposed change in investment objectives, including a discussion of certain Canadian federal income tax considerations, will be provided in the funds’ management information circular. In advance of the special meetings, a notice-and-access document will be mailed to securityholders of record as at May 12, 2025. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of the management information circular.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances the fund will be able to obtain its net asset value at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $51 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

