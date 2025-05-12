Teaching with Grit and Grace: Coach Stewart’s Real-Life Guide to Reaching Challenging Students

Veteran educator Coach Stewart shares transformative teaching methods and classroom strategies drawn from 38 years of real-life experience.

Teachers need tools they can actually use, not theories from people who have never stood in front of a class full of teenagers with emotional and behavioral challenges.” — Coach Thomas Stewart

Coach Thomas Stewart , an Ohio educator with 34 years of teaching experience in High School and Middle School Special Needs and Severe Behavior experience: The Correct Way, – " Classroom Climate Control ," and another four years of experience teaching students in Regular High School Classes. The book is the culmination of decades of teaching both general education and Special Education students with behavioral disorders.Coach Stewart began his teaching career at Serena, Illinois, in 1965. Coach taught Biology and was the Head Track Coach and also taught Basketball. The following year, in 1966, Coach moved to Col. Crawford High School in Ohio, where he was the Aquatics Instructor for grades seven through 12 and the Head Swimming and Diving Coach. In 1967, Coach moved to Crestline school system where he was the eighth-grade Earth Science Teacher, Head Track Coach, and Head Cross Country Coach. He transferred into teaching Special Education after a religious experience happened at a Junior High Dance that he was chaperoning. Some people call his experience an epiphany, and it is explained in the book as a true story. He had given over thirty years of dedication to his method of helping students learn their classes and sending a few of them who qualified to regular classes, which they called "Mainstreaming."Starting in 1970, Coach Stewart started to individualize each student into his own program, which later the government caught on to the idea and called it an "I.E.P." or the federal "I.D.E.A." – Individual Disability Education Act of 1975. (Five years after I started the program!) Coach Stewart's program was recognized as one of the top five high school programs in the State of Ohio. He and his class were asked to give a presentation for the State of Ohio "Council of Exceptional Children" at the 1976 Bicentennial Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.In his book, Coach Stewart shares his proven methods called "Classroom Climate Control," which focuses on creating structured, engaging, and respectful learning environments. Using clear rules, daily point systems, and creative outlets such as art and pyrography (wood burning), Stewart also demonstrates how to manage behavior, build student trust, and restore happiness to the classroom.The Book Includes:• Real-life classroom stories, including memorable student transformations.• A structured point-based discipline system used for decades with consistent success.• A critical look at the evolution of school discipline and federal education policies.• Insight into how art and creativity can diffuse disruption and foster pride.• Tips for teachers, parents, and administrators on building a positive learning climate.Stewart writes with honesty and humor, sharing stories of students like Darryell and Smitty who helped shape his philosophy on teaching with empathy and firm guidance. His voice is a rare blend of wisdom, warmth, and no-nonsense clarity.About the Author:Coach Thomas Stewart holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education, physical education, psychology, and biological science. He also finished the classwork for his Ph.D. at Bowling Green University in Ohio but, because of a lack of time, did not do his dissertation in Special Education. He spent 34 of his 38 years teaching students with special needs and behavioral disorders, while also coaching major sports. His work has been recognized at the state level, and his classroom philosophy continues to inspire teachers across Ohio and beyond.Letter from the Author:Throughout my years working with students with many different behavioral disorders, one thing has become clear: PATTERNS MATTER! Identifying these patterns early can mean the difference between chaos and control, frustration and understanding. Most of the behavior patterns I've observed over time. Recognizing these tendencies is the first step to having "CLASSROOM CLIMATE CONTROL!" LET'S BEGIN THIS JOURNEY TOGETHER! Any questions, just ask and I will try to answer them. Best of luck!

