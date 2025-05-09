Governor Stein Attends Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Paddy Mountain Park

Today Governor Josh Stein joined conservation organizations and elected officials to open Paddy Mountain Park in West Jefferson. Governor Stein honored North Carolina’s vibrant natural landscape and thanked the partners involved in the project, including the town of West Jefferson, Ashe County, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, and the Blue Ridge Conservatory.

“North Carolina’s parks are integral to our state’s quality of life and economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are all grateful that so many organizations and agencies came together to open Paddy Mountain Park for future generations of North Carolinians to enjoy.”

“The opening of Paddy Mountain Park is a perfect representation of what is possible when people work together to preserve their natural wonders," said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. "We all have a role to play in conserving our state and keeping our parks and trails in good order.”

Paddy Mountain Park was created as a result of organizing by community members to preserve West Jefferson’s natural beauty and tourism industry. North Carolina’s national, state, and local parks support more than 66,000 jobs and have contributed more than $7 billion to the state’s economy. While today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates a new park opening, Hurricane Helene had a devastating impact on many western North Carolina parks, harming tree growth and inhibiting North Carolina’s critical tourism industry. Seven months later, thanks to tireless efforts by public and private partners, all but two impacted parks have reopened.