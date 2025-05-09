NOXE Smart Schools to Launch in Sri Lanka, Merging AI and Emotional Intelligence to Strengthen the Future of Education

A NOXE Smart Schools classroom concept: emotionally intelligent AI assists teachers in real time, while students engage with personalized learning tools designed to adapt to both academic and emotional needs. A teacher gently comforts a student in a classroom using digital learning tools. The student looks distressed while viewing a tablet, and a speech bubble with a sad face icon appears above her. Other children work on laptops in the background. A large scr A teacher reviews a dynamic student profile displaying real-time emotional state, learning progress, activity patterns, and suggested growth paths—highlighting the personalized, insight-driven approach of NOXE Smart Schools.

NOX Foundation partners with AidePersona and BotCalm to deliver the next evolution in education: emotionally aware, AI-powered, and built for modern learners.

NOXE was built to give every child the safety, care, and voice that traditional systems forgot. This isn’t reform—it’s a return to what learning should feel like.” — Alexandra Vithana, Emotional Systems Lead, NOX Foundation

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NOX Foundation has announced the upcoming launch of NOXE Smart Schools, an integrative education model designed to enhance existing school systems by combining emotionally intelligent AI, adaptive learning, and school-wide insight tools.Set to begin pilot operations in Sri Lanka in Summer 2025, NOXE Smart Schools offer a bold new solution to urgent global education challenges - rising student anxiety, widening performance gaps, and outdated models that struggle to meet the needs of today’s learners.The initiative is powered by three global partners: the NOX Foundation, emotionally aware AI developer AidePersona , and technical systems architect BotCalm . The partnership has resulted in a next-generation framework that brings emotional awareness, academic personalization, and operational responsiveness directly into the classrooms and systems schools already have in place.Unlike fully disruptive models, NOXE Smart Schools are designed to integrate into diverse school environments - augmenting what educators already do and helping existing schools evolve toward more student-centered, emotionally responsive systems.The pilot is rooted in Sri Lanka, with U.S. adaptation under consideration beginning in 2026. Founding members maintain strong ties to Wichita, Kansas, where future pilots may be explored for underserved and innovation-focused school districts.At the core of NOXE Smart Schools is a fully responsive student support ecosystem. AidePersona’s emotionally intelligent AI analyzes academic progress, behavioral patterns, and mood inputs to adjust learning plans daily. Lessons are personalized, schedules optimized, and frustration reduced through real-time pacing and course correction.BotCalm’s contribution lies in the schoolwide infrastructure - supporting educators with tools to monitor classroom emotional dynamics, identify disengagement trends, and respond proactively to learning behavior, all without added manual effort or disruptions to teaching.“Every child deserves to feel seen, safe, and supported when they learn,” said Alexandra Vithana, who leads emotional systems development for the initiative. “NOXE isn’t about replacing schools - it’s about giving existing classrooms the tools to finally support the whole child, emotionally and intelligently.”Data-driven education is no longer theoretical. According to UNICEF and OECD research, students who feel emotionally supported at school perform up to 20 percent better in core subjects and are 2.5 times more likely to remain engaged long-term. NOXE Smart Schools are designed to bring those benefits into everyday classrooms - no overhaul required.With emotional check-ins, personalized feedback loops, and student-guided activities embedded directly into the school day, students gain greater agency, while teachers are empowered by real-time dashboards that flag learning blocks, attention drops, or emotional fatigue - before they escalate.The model is designed to scale across a range of environments: from low-resource community schools to high-tech private campuses. The Sri Lanka pilot will be followed by documented case studies, with regional partnerships already in discussion across Asia, Europe, and the United States.Rather than layering EdTech on top of outdated systems or starting from scratch, NOXE Smart Schools offer an adaptable, human-first approach to systemic school improvement - one that centers emotional safety, cultural relevance, and long-term student growth.This launch arrives at a critical moment. The World Bank reports that over 70 percent of children in low- and middle-income countries are not reaching basic literacy levels by age 10. At the same time, global rates of student anxiety, disengagement, and burnout continue to rise. NOXE Smart Schools aim to address both academic and emotional gaps through practical, scalable integration.As pilot classrooms go live, the NOX Foundation is opening invitations for collaboration with education ministries, policy researchers, nonprofit organizations, and private sector partners. Pilot evaluations will track academic outcomes, student well-being metrics, and teacher feedback to refine future implementations.This initiative is not just about adding intelligence to education. It’s about restoring humanity to schools at scale, and with the systems we already have.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request a digital press kit, contact the NOX Foundation at press@nox.lk or visit www.nox.lk

