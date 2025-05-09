Solid Rep Celebrates 15 Years of IP Excellence Under Alice Cabrera’s Leadership

Puerto Rico’s premier IP law firm surpasses 600 trademark registrations and garners international recognition for safeguarding brands under Alice M. Cabrera

Achieving over 600 trademark registrations and forging partnerships in more than 20 countries is a testament to our team’s dedication and our collaborative approach. ” — Alice Cabrera, Founder and Managing Attorney of Solid Rep LLC

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solid Rep LLC , Puerto Rico’s premier specialized trademark law firm, is proud to announce a series of milestones as it celebrates 15 years of practice under the leadership of Founder and CEO Alice M. Cabrera, Esq., LL.M . The boutique firm has now successfully registered over 600 trademarks across a broad spectrum of industries, strengthening its reputation as the go-to advisor for brand protection in Puerto Rico and beyond.Alice Cabrera’s vision and expertise have been instrumental in Solid Rep’s growth since its founding in 2009. Cabrera earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Intellectual Property from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law – a program consistently ranked among the nation’s top IP law schools – which provided advanced specialization to better serve her clients. She is dual-licensed to practice law in both New Hampshire and Puerto Rico , as well as admitted to practice federally across the United States, enabling Solid Rep to represent clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and courts nationwide. Over the past decade and a half, Cabrera has built Solid Rep into Puerto Rico’s premier IP boutique, known for its client-centric approach and proven results. Her leadership earned her Super Lawyersrecognition for three consecutive years and was sought out for her knowledge to contribute to the esteemed World Trademark Review, reflecting the high regard she holds in the intellectual property field. Additionally, Cabrera is an active member of the International Trademark Association (INTA), staying at the forefront of global trademark developments.“When I brought Solid Rep to Puerto Rico in 2009, my goal was to build a firm that could protect the unique identities of businesses in Puerto Rico with world-class legal strategies,” said Alice Cabrera, Founder and Managing Attorney of Solid Rep LLC. Under the leadership of Alice Cabrera, Solid Rep LLC has secured significant litigation victories across multiple jurisdictions. The firm has obtained favorable rulings before the USPTO’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) and has successfully resolved complex trademark disputes in courts in Puerto Rico and on the U.S. mainland. Noteworthy cases include high-profile matters such as Banda Maguey, Banda Mach de Pepe Guardado, Unicorn Gang, Karol G – “Bichote”, and a copyright infringement action against Bad Bunny and Rimas Entertainment. These cases have spanned forums including the Puerto Rico courts, the USPTO TTAB, the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, and the District of New Hampshire—reflecting the firm’s litigation footprint. Solid Rep’s adept navigation of both local and federal venues has been instrumental in protecting and enforcing its clients’ intellectual property rights.Another cornerstone of Solid Rep’s success is its strategic international network. The firm has established partnerships with intellectual property professionals in over 20 countries, enabling seamless protection and enforcement of clients’ trademarks globally. This international footprint, combined with Cabrera’s bilingual fluency in English and Spanish, allows Solid Rep to deftly manage cross-border trademark portfolios and disputes. The firm is known for its “win-win” collaborations – working closely with foreign associates and even opposing parties to reach solutions that benefit all sides while vigorously defending its clients’ interests. This approach has helped numerous brands expand into new markets with confidence that their brand identity is secured and respected worldwide.Solid Rep’s commitment to excellence is reflected in the caliber of its clients. The firm represents a roster of prominent businesses and innovators, including Supermercados Selectos (one of the island’s largest supermarket chains), Acai Express (a rapidly growing food franchise), Peerless Oil & Chemicals (an industrial sector leader), Accepta LLC (a payment processing technology company), Humberto Vidal (a well-known retail brand in Puerto Rico), and Indivior UK Limited (a global pharmaceutical company). These representative clients, spanning from local entrepreneurs to international corporations, underscore Solid Rep’s versatility and trustworthiness in managing robust trademark portfolios and handling complex IP matters across different sectors.About Solid Rep LLCSolid Rep LLC is a Puerto Rico-based boutique law firm dedicated to safeguarding intellectual property rights across the United States and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2009 by Alice M. Cabrera, the firm specializes in trademark and copyright law, providing comprehensive services in intellectual property registration, portfolio management, enforcement, and litigation. Over the past 15 years, Solid Rep has built a track record of successful trademark registrations (600+ and counting) and case victories, earning a reputation as a leading authority in brand protection. The firm’s bilingual team and strategic partnerships in 20+ countries enable it to offer clients worldwide coverage and personalized solutions, whether they are emerging startups or established enterprises. Guided by a philosophy of integrity, innovation, and collaboration, Solid Rep LLC continues to empower businesses to protect and leverage their brands in an ever-evolving global marketplace.For more information about Solid Rep LLC and its services, please visit the website SOLIDREP.COM ( http://solidrep.com/ ) or contact admin@solidreptm.com

