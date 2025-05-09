Submit Release
Mia DiLeo Named First Female Recipient of Edgar Family Foundation Scholarship

“Mia is a trailblazer whose work ethic and leadership made her the clear choice for our first female scholarship,” said Bill Edgar, President of the Edgar Family Foundation.”
— Bill Edgar
RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edgar Family Foundation is proud to announce Mia DiLeo, a senior at Arlington High School, as the first female recipient of its annual Student-Athlete Scholarship Award. Mia was honored during Arlington’s Athletic Signing Day ceremony, where she also signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I soccer at the University of California, Riverside.

The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, recognizes Mia’s exceptional achievements as both a student and an athlete. She graduates from Arlington with a 4.6 GPA, multiple league honors, and national championship accolades as a member of Legends FC. Her signing with UCR marks the next chapter in a journey defined by dedication, excellence, and leadership.

“Mia is a trailblazer—not just for Arlington High, but for the broader Riverside community,” said Bill Edgar, President of the Edgar Family Foundation. “Her accomplishments, both on the field and in the classroom, set a powerful example for young women pursuing their goals through sport. We’re honored to support her as she continues her journey.”

The Edgar Family Foundation Scholarship is awarded annually to graduating seniors who exemplify integrity, discipline, and commitment to personal and athletic development. Mia’s selection marks a major milestone in the foundation’s ongoing mission to uplift and empower the next generation of student-athletes.

About the Edgar Family Foundation:
Based in Riverside, California, the Edgar Family Foundation provides scholarships and resources to student-athletes across the Inland Empire. Its mission is to increase access, training, and opportunity for youth in sports through funding, community engagement, and facility development.

