0755461 B.C. LTD ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 0755461 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announced that as of May 8, 2025, it has filed amended and restated annual financial statements for the year ending April 30, 2024, and the amended and restated interim statements for the periods ending July 31, 2024, October 31, 2024, and January 31, 2025 (the “Amended Statements”) and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). The Amended Statements were required to include proceeds of an advance in the statements of Financial Position at April 30, 2024, and the use of the proceeds in the July 2024 quarter. The Company has also added a Subsequent Events Note.In connection with the filing of the Amended Statements, the Company is also filing (i) amended and restated MD&A in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and (ii) CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with national Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsRichard PaoloneChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & DirectorT: 416 258-3059E: rpaolone@oakridgelaw.comFORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

