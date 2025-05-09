A national celebration of the nation's fabulous state parks

What a great way to honor our nation’s mothers by treating them to a day with family and friends in one of our beautiful state parks, which are acknowledged as among the best in the world,” — Damon Kirkpatrick, NASPF President

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate Mother’s Day outdoors this year by joining the hundreds of thousands of visitors enjoying ‘I Love My State Parks Week 2025’.Launched in 2022 by the National Association of State Parks Foundations (NASPF), ‘I Love My State Parks Week’ has grown every year since, attracting more visitors and an ever-increasing number of events and festivities in the nation’s 8,500 state parks.“What a great way to honor our nation’s mothers by treating them to a day with family and friends in one of our beautiful state parks, which are acknowledged as among the best in the world,” said President Damon Kirkpatrick.This year’s event runs from May 11 to May 19 with each day focusing on a different aspect of what makes our state parks so special. We encourage more people to visit state parks and even volunteer in them. Visitors are also encouraged to share their memories -- stories, photos, and more,” he said.“We want to increase the visibility of state parks and the diverse opportunities they offer,” said Damon.States organize their own events throughout the week under the “I love My State Parks” banner and details can be found on each state’s state park service’s website. Events included volunteer days, hikes, personal engagement, and educational programs, to name a few.Several states have received or are seeking Proclamations from their Governors and civic leaders to add further support for the event.People can celebrate the week on their own by visiting their favorite state park. If posting images, use #ILoveMyStateParksWeek.State parks offer so many different opportunities, providing something for everyone, and this is reflected in the planned week of activities. Sunday’s theme will be Cherished Memories, Monday – Heritage (history and culture), Tuesday – Appreciation (thanking park staff and volunteers), Wednesday – Anticipation (planning your next visit); Thursday – Explore Nature, Friday – Human Health and Wellness, and Saturday and Sunday – Volunteer Weekend – a call to action, urging people to visit their state parks, volunteer, donate and support the nonprofits that work with them.NASPF provides a national voice as advocates for the over 8,500 state parks and forests nationwide, covering 18.6 million acres with 52,600 miles of trails, and the army of volunteers and Friends groups that help care for them. More than 30 states have foundations that serve to steward the state parks that improve human and environmental health and play an important part in local and state economies.State parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.For more information visit NASPF.org or contact:Damon Kirkpatrick, President at 770-383-8900Marci Mowery, Secretary 717-236-7644

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.