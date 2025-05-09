Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of “Khojaly" substation and Digital Control Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC

On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Khojaly" substation and the Digital Control Center owned by “Azerishig” Open Joint Stock Company.

Vugar Ahmadov, Chairman of “Azerishig” OJSC, briefed the head of state on the completed works.

The 3200 kVA-capacity “Khojaly” substation and the Digital Control Center were built to ensure a stable, reliable, and uninterrupted power supply to newly constructed residential complexes, agricultural and tourism facilities, as well as various socio-economic infrastructure in Khojaly district.

To supply electricity to the substation, transmission lines have been laid from the “Khankendi-1” and “Asgaran” substations. Additionally, through a 35 kV transmission line currently under construction, the substation will be connected to the “Aghdam-2” substation, creating a circular power supply network linking the cities of Aghdam, Asgaran, Khojaly, and Khankendi.

The Digital Control Center centralizes, collects, and processes all information regarding the current status of the networks. It allows equipment to be remotely controlled and monitored in real-time via digital systems. The substation is equipped with next-generation digital technologies and control equipment for this purpose.

Besides ensuring the reliable operation of the network, the center helps reduce energy transmission losses and operational costs. It also enables real-time transmission of advance notifications regarding any power outages to consumers supplied by the substation. Since the integration of renewable energy sources into the electrical grid is centrally managed by the Digital Control Center, the risk of disruptions in the energy supply is minimized. The center ensures that the substation operates in a multifunctional mode, fully coordinating devices and equipment according to the amount of received and transmitted electrical energy.

The Digital Control Center is also equipped with 52 kW solar panels, and the energy produced is fed into the network. Additionally, fast-charging devices for electric vehicles have been installed in the area.