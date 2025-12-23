From Giuseppe Caniglia, President of the Napoli-Baku Association
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes for your health, personal happiness, and continued success in the discharge of your high responsibilities.
I would also like to convey my sincere hopes for lasting prosperity and well-being for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Warm regards
Giuseppe Caniglia
President of the Napoli-Baku Association
