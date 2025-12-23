Submit Release
From Giuseppe Caniglia, President of the Napoli-Baku Association

AZERBAIJAN, December 23 - 23 December 2025, 10:00

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes for your health, personal happiness, and continued success in the discharge of your high responsibilities.

I would also like to convey my sincere hopes for lasting prosperity and well-being for the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Warm regards

 

Giuseppe Caniglia

President of the Napoli-Baku Association

