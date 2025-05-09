Marine Fisheries Commission to meet May 21-23 in Beaufort

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet May 21-23 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, N.C. 28516. The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 22; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 23. Public comment sessions will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 22.

The following information pertains to the in-person public comment sessions:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during the public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. on Monday, May 19.

The commission is scheduled to vote on:

Preferred management for the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 4 after receiving advisory committee and public input;

Final adoption of the draft Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and draft Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3; and

Notice of text for rulemaking to amend 15A NCAC 03I .0101, .0114, 03O .0501-.0503 for Permit-Related Rules and 15A NCAC 03I .0101, .0201, .0207, .0208, .0210 for Franchises and Shellfish Leases.

Other agenda items include:

An update on Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 Adaptive Management;

A presentation on the role that economic analysis plays in the development of Fishery Management Plans and Marine Fisheries Commission rules;

An overview of the scoping period for the draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5; and

A series of presentations from researchers with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on the importance of submerged aquatic vegetation.

A link to the YouTube live stream, as well as a full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.