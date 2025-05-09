American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) Publishes Inaugural Issue of New Imaging Journal, Roentgen Ray Review (R3)

Already, R3 is keeping busy ARRS members up to date on the latest developments in the specialty without compromising their demanding workflow routines. Edited by John R. Leyendecker, MD, R3’s pictorial essays, case reports, and expert commentary enable today’s working radiologists to integrate critical knowledge into imaging practices that continue to grow in both volume and complexity.

Publication of ARRS' new peer-reviewed radiology journal, Roentgen Ray Review, coincides with 125th anniversary of North America’s first radiological society

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) proudly announces publication of the inaugural issue of its brand-new, peer-reviewed radiology journal: Roentgen Ray Review Marking the 125th anniversary of North America’s very first radiological society, ARRS’ Roentgen Ray Review (R3 for short) will continue to publish image-rich, clinically relevant content each week at R3journal.org.Edited by John R. Leyendecker, MD, R3’s pictorial essays, case reports, and expert commentary enable today’s working radiologists to integrate critical knowledge into imaging practices that continue to grow in both volume and complexity. Already, R3 is keeping busy ARRS members up to date on the latest developments in the specialty without compromising their demanding workflow routines.Among the Volume 1, Issue 1 Roentgen Ray Review articles that our membership can access any time and anywhere are a few that exemplify ARRS’ mission:Editor3's Insights: Welcome to Roentgen Ray ReviewDiscover the story behind ARRS’ new journal created to serve radiologists seeking focused insights in an era of rising caseloads and burnout.Neuroendocrine Neoplasms: A Primer on Imaging and Nonsurgical TherapiesFrom diagnosis to post-treatment surveillance, this pictorial review highlights how radiologists can tailor imaging and therapeutic strategies to the unique characteristics of neuroendocrine neoplasms.The Incidentally Thickened Endometrium in Postmenopausal WomenThis pictorial essay demystifies the evaluation of incidental endometrial thickening in postmenopausal women, offering evidence-based guidance to inform imaging interpretation and clinical management.Pearls for Finding Commonly Missed Upper Extremity FracturesMissed fractures in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder are more common than you think—this review identifies key sites and imaging clues to enhance your reads.Overview of Imaging Intracranial InfectionsThis review underscores the vital role of imaging in diagnosing CNS infections, helping radiologists distinguish between overlapping entities and guide life-saving clinical decisions.Approach to the Lung Cyst With NoduleOften overlooked and diagnosed too late, cystic lung cancers are finally getting the attention they deserve, thanks to updated Lung-RADS v2022 guidance.A Downward Spiral of Knee Pain and Swelling: Use of MRI to Distinguish Lyme Arthritis From Other Pediatric ArthritidesThis case report details how to avoid misdiagnosis of Lyme arthritis by recognizing key MRI features that distinguish it from other forms of pediatric arthritis.How to Evaluate Artificial Intelligence Literature: A Concise Guide for HumansWhether you're new to AI or looking to sharpen your review skills, this article offers practical, accessible insights for engaging with the growing body of medical AI research.Crucial but Often Unrecognized Radiologic Signs in Thoracic ImagingThis case-based review highlights key, often overlooked signs on chest radiographs, guiding radiologists in diagnosing complex thoracic conditions.______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________North America’s first radiological society, the American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) remains dedicated to the advancement of medicine through the profession of medical imaging and its allied sciences. An international forum for progress in radiology since the discovery of the x-ray, ARRS maintains its mission of improving health through a community committed to advancing knowledge and skills with the ARRS Annual Meeting, two radiology journals—American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) and Roentgen Ray Review (R3)—InPractice magazine, ARRS Symposia, free-access multimedia from our Global Partner Societies, as well as awarding scholarships via The Roentgen FundPIO CONTACT:Logan K. Younglyoung@arrs.org44211 Slatestone CourtLeesburg, VA 20176

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.