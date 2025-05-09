Boat Hauling Preparation: Jon Arrigoni of Arrigoni Marine Movers Shares Insights on Avoiding Mistakes in HelloNation

CLINTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to marine vessel transport, thorough preparation can mean the difference between a seamless haul and a costly mishap. In a feature article in HelloNation Magazine , Jon Arrigoni of Arrigoni Marine Mover offers expert insight into the most common boat transport mistakes and how owners can avoid them with a solid boat haul checklist and clear boat hauling communication.As explained by Arrigoni, many boat owners underestimate the level of readiness required before a long haul. Simply checking mechanical systems or tying down parts isn’t enough. Owners should take time to clean the boat completely and remove all loose items from the interior. Items left behind can shift during transport, causing damage or loss, while a lack of ventilation can lead to mold growth.Another critical issue occurs when boat owners fail to communicate the vessel’s specific needs. Jon Arrigoni emphasizes that no two boats are alike, and accurate details about the vessel’s size, structure, and systems must be provided to ensure the transport team arrives with the right equipment and support solutions. Without that information, transport crews may face challenges that compromise the safety of the haul.The article also underscores the importance of verifying insurance coverage. Some owners assume their existing policy covers land transport, but exclusions can leave them vulnerable if damage occurs during the move. Confirming liability and having proper documentation in place ahead of time is essential.These insights reflect Arrigoni’s commitment to safety, clarity, and professionalism in every haul. He reminds boat owners to approach the hauling process with the same discipline and foresight they would use when preparing for a long journey at sea.Read the full article, Top Mistakes Boat Owners Make Before a Big Haul — and How to Avoid Them , to learn how to safeguard your vessel during its next move.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

