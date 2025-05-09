Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Make Housing More Affordable and Accessible as Part of the FY 2026 Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget that will make owning and renting a home more affordable. As part of the FY 2026 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul announced more than $1.5 billion in new state funding for housing statewide, including investing $100 million for pro-housing communities to fund critical infrastructure projects to support housing development, $100 million to promote mixed income housing development, $50 million for the first year of the Housing Access Voucher Program to address households that are homelessness or at risk of imminent homelessness, and $50 million for building more affordable starter homes, among other housing initiatives.

“New Yorkers deserve a fair chance at achieving the American dream, whether it is buying their first home or renting their first apartment, and this bold plan does just that,” Governor Hochul said. “As part of my FY 2026 Enacted Budget, I secured over $500 million in capital for housing to uplift local economies and level the playing field so families can have more access to safe and affordable homes.”

Helping Families Achieve The Dream Of Owning Their Own Home

Disincentivizing Institutional Investors from Buying Up One- and Two-Family Homes

Nationally, private equity firms own more than 500,000 homes. According to some estimates, private equity firms are expected to own up to 40 percent of the single-family rental market by 2030. When large investors hold a disproportionate share of a local housing market it removes opportunities for homeownership, exacerbating the existing scarcity and driving up prices for remaining homes on the market. These consequences are felt most intensely by first-time and low- or moderate-income homebuyers.

To help level the playing field and increase the opportunities for everyday individuals and families to purchase a home, Governor Hochul signed legislation to disincentivize large investment entities who own 10+ single- and two-family homes and act as a fiduciary for at least $30 million in assets under management from buying single- and two-family homes en masse, and will require a 90-day waiting period for institutional investors to make an offer on one- or two-family homes.

The prohibition would also apply to an entity that receives funding from a covered institutional investor, other than in the form of a standard mortgage. Nonprofits, land banks, community land trusts, and foreclosure sales would be exempted. With the New York State Attorney General’s enforcement, covered entities that violate the waiting period would be subject to $250,000 penalties, and to $10,000 penalties for failing to provide required notices.

Additionally, Governor Hochul signed legislation to prohibit institutional investors from claiming depreciation tax deductions for single- and two-family homes, or claiming interest deductions with respect to such homes, to disincentivize their accumulation of single- and two-family homes. The legislation also requires the New York Department of State (DOS) to provide notice when establishing a “cease and desist zone” in which homeowners who opt into coverage are prohibited from being solicited to sell their homes. The notice requirements will require information about the zone to be posted on DOS’ website when a zone is established and annually included in a local newspaper within the area of the zone.

Provide Starter Home Innovation Funding

Oftentimes, homes being built by the market today are larger and therefore less affordable than a traditional starter home. An undersupply of homes limits mobility within the market, preventing young families from becoming homeowners and older New Yorkers from downsizing. Governor Hochul’s budget will include $50 million in capital funding to incentivize the building of more starter homes, including innovative approaches to homebuilding such as the use of factory-built and modular development.

$40 Million to Support the Homeowner Protection Program (HOPP)

The Homeowner Protection Program is a state-wide network of housing counseling and legal services organizations serving every county in New York. The network provides critical services to at-risk homeowners struggling to maintain their housing and avoid foreclosure. HOPP is also a front line defense in gentrifying neighborhoods helping to prevent fraud and deed theft for vulnerable homeowners. This $40 million in funding will ensure that this network can continue to serve thousands of homeowners, preserving millions of dollars in equity and stabilizing communities.

Expand and Strengthen the Resilient and Ready Programs

Severe weather events are leaving New York homeowners in need of urgent repairs and long-term resilience measures. Governor Hochul secured $50 million in new funding for the Rapid Response Home Repair Program and Resilient Retrofits Program, which have provided vital assistance, helping over 1,300 homeowners to date recover and prepare for future disasters.

Create an Affordable Homebuyer Tax Incentive

Even when homes are developed for the express purpose of being sold to low- and moderate-income homebuyers, local property tax assessments value the homes at fair market value, presenting challenges to creating homes these homebuyers can afford to purchase. The Governor has secured agreement for an affordable homebuyer property tax incentive at local opt-in for homes built with assistance from governmental entities, nonprofits, land banks, or community land trusts, and sold to low- and moderate-income homebuyers. This will aid such homebuyers by making their dream of homeownership more attainable by bringing down costs and increasing the supply of these homes.

Strengthen Laws and Policies To Combat Home Appraisal Discrimination

For many New Yorkers, their largest investment and most valuable asset is their home. Homes provide families with a safe place to live and an opportunity to build generational wealth. For too long, pervasive appraisal bias throughout the housing industry has unjustly stripped families of color of this opportunity, widening racial homeownership and wealth gaps. Governor Hochul secured agreement on legislation that will make it a violation of the State's Human Rights Law to discriminate when providing real estate appraisals or in making such services available. The law will further enable DOS to fine appraisers for violations, in addition to other existing remedies, with half of those fines going to a fund to support fair housing enforcement. Additionally, the budget includes $4 million in new state support for fair housing testing.

Unlocking Local Development

Create $100 Million New York State Pro-Housing Supply Fund

Governor Hochul signed Executive Order 30 in July 2023 creating the Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. In the State Fiscal Year 2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for accessing up to $650 million in State discretionary programs. So far, 300 localities have been certified, with more than 420 submitting letters of intent from all corners of New York State. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Provide Communities Technical Assistance to Become Pro-Housing

Without resources, some communities may not have the ability to design and adopt pro-housing policies such as master plans, zoning text updates, and streamlined permitting procedures. To help ensure more localities that want to promote housing growth have the ability to do so, Governor Hochul will provide $5.25 million in new grant funding to offer technical assistance to communities seeking to foster housing growth and associated municipal development.

$1 Billion in State Funding for New York City To Secure “City of Yes”

As New York City confronts a generational housing crisis with a 1.4 percent rental vacancy rate, the citywide rezoning will enable the creation of 80,000 new homes over the next 15 years and invest $5 billion. As part of Governor Hochul’s FY26 Enacted Budget, the State is investing $1 billion towards the development and preservation of affordable housing throughout New York City.

Strengthening Investment in Communities

Launch New York State’s First Mixed-Income Revolving Loan Fund

With major forthcoming economic investments in Upstate New York, such as Micron’s $100 billion investment in Clay, the state continues to need an all-of-the-above approach to the housing supply to address acute housing needs and accommodate job growth. Too often, however, communities do not have the tools to create mixed income rental housing, leaving many developments permit-ready but unable to secure financing. To bridge this gap and unlock more housing, Governor Hochul is launching the State’s first revolving loan fund to spur mixed-income rental development. With a $100 million State investment for upstate and New York City, the fund will fill construction financing gaps by providing a lower-cost and more flexible form of capital than is generally available in market financing. The funding will revolve and self-sustain over time through repayments once projects have converted to permanent financing after construction.

Double New York State Low Income Housing Credits

Modeled after the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, the New York State Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (SLIHC) was signed into law in 2000 and has been critical to supporting the development of housing for low-and middle-income households. Governor Hochul will build on this success by proposing to double the amount of the tax credits available through the SLIHC program, making it the largest state low-income housing tax credit program in America. This action alone will generate upwards of $210 million in private investment in affordable housing per year.

Unlock Historic Tax Credits by Decoupling and Expanding Eligibility

Currently, New York State law requires Federal and State Historic Tax credits to be coupled together to the same investor and be available only in certain census tracts. These factors depress the economic value of both tax credits and needlessly turn investment away from housing projects, a problem felt especially acutely in upstate New York communities. Governor Hochul’s budget agreement will unlock the maximum value of the tax credits and eliminate the census tract eligibility requirement.

Empower Communities to Redevelop Vacant Properties Into Housing

Many municipalities struggle to acquire and redevelop vacant and abandoned buildings. Many of these properties are in a significant state of disrepair due to years of neglect and are located in neighborhoods that lack the local economic conditions necessary to incentivize redevelopment by the private sector. Consequently, the investment required to redevelop these properties can exceed their value and the resulting funding gap prevents the property from being rehabilitated. Governor Hochul will better equip communities to fight back against blight while creating more affordable housing opportunities, by securing agreement to authorize localities across the state to adopt a tax exemption to incentivize redevelopment of these properties into affordable homes. The budget also includes $50 million in total funding for Land Banks and $30 million for Infill development.

Protecting Housing Affordability

Housing Access Voucher Program Pilot

As part of the FY26 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul is investing $50 million for the first year of a four-year pilot program for state-funded vouchers for homeless families or families at imminent risk of losing their housing. Vouchers would be available to households making 50 percent of area median income. HCR will administer the program through local partners outside of New York City, with the NYC Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and/or the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) administering the program within New York City. The vouchers will be a critical new tool to help New Yorkers escape or evade homelessness and housing insecurity.

Reduce Shelter Rent Taxes for Mitchell-Lama Residents

Mitchell-Lama Program supports 105,000 units of housing that are affordable to low- and middle-income families. Currently, Mitchell-Lama developments can receive a shelter rent tax abatement to reduce their share of local property taxes. However, the current tax abatement is often insufficient to address escalating increases in insurance, utility, and taxes that endanger building quality and the financial health of this critical supply of affordable housing. To provide much needed relief, Governor Hochul’s budget agreement includes legislation that will reduce Mitchell-Lama shelter rent taxes by at least half in New York City and allow for the same by local opt-in in the rest of the state.

Preserving Public Housing Statewide

As part of the budget, Governor Hochul has secured $225 million to fund capital improvements for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), including $25 million for vacant NYCHA units, and $75 million for public housing authorities outside New York City, providing vital support to this essential housing stock and critical quality of life improvements for the residents who call it home.

Expand Capital to Maintain and Improve Supportive Housing

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program (HHAP) was among the first programs in the country more than four decades ago to dedicate significant capital resources to creating housing, including permanent affordable and supportive housing, specifically for homeless individuals. Tens of thousands of units have been built since its inception, and today, requests for funding exceed what is available. To meet the growing demand for supportive housing and maintain existing units that provide a safe place to live for many of the most housing insecure and vulnerable New Yorkers, Governor Hochul has secured an increase in funding for HHAP.

Increase Funding for Supportive Housing

Governor Hochul has made landmark investments to expand supportive housing across New York State, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for stable health and a stable life. Providers of supportive housing utilize two key State-funded programs to provide vital services to tens of thousands of New Yorkers, such as people with serious mental illness and substance use disorders who would otherwise be homeless. The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) has financed the supportive services and operating costs of over 9,600 units of safe and permanent housing for individuals and families in need, and the New York State Supportive Housing Program (NYSSHP) supports over 20,000 people living safely and stably in affordable housing. However, providers of supportive housing have not been immune to the impact of rising costs, which threatens future housing acquisition and their ability to provide the supportive services that make these programs unique and successful in helping people to remain stably housed. To ensure that New York State's supportive housing stock and services remain viable and accessible to those who need them most, Governor Hochul has secured increases to take steps to stabilize both programs.

Extend Security Deposit Protections to Rent-Regulated Tenants

In 2019, New York State provided market-rate tenants statewide with protections for security deposits, including requiring the return of remaining security deposits within 14 days of vacating the unit and allowing tenants to request an inspection to determine what needs to be remedied to receive a security deposit back in full. Rent-regulated tenants were erroneously left out from receiving these important protections. The Governor has secured agreement to grant rent-regulated tenants the same protections for their security deposits as all other tenants.

Preserve Expiring Affordable Housing in New York City

The FY26 Enacted Budget includes legislation that would allow for certain large 100+ unit rental buildings in New York City that currently include affordable units to partially convert to condominiums in order to preserve its expiring affordable units as permanently affordable or increase the amount of existing permanently affordable units in a building. The conversions would be subject to approval by HCR or NYC HPD and have ongoing regulatory oversight over the affordable units, which would be owned by separate nonprofits. The New York State Attorney General's office would further have an oversight role in approving the conversions. The affordable units could subsequently convert to affordable homeownership units, as well. This legislation is meant to help preserve affordable housing supply that would otherwise be lost when tax breaks expire, or increase the supply of existing permanently affordable units, while also increasing

homeownership opportunities.

Help Affordable Housing Access Captive Insurance to Lower Costs

Insurance costs for affordable housing have skyrocketed, with many owners reporting paying higher premiums for less coverage and renters bearing an increasing share of costs. In recent years, private insurance captives, which are similar to self-insurance and allow for tailored risk management, have been created specifically for affordable housing owners. However, these insurance captives often have eligibility standards for participation, which nonprofits may struggle to meet. Governor Hochul will provide assistance to nonprofit affordable housing owners to undertake repairs and other steps needed to be eligible for such captives.

Additional Capital Investments

In addition to advancing these critical policy actions, the FY 2026 Budget includes more than $1.525 billion in new capital funding to support housing statewide, including but not limited to: