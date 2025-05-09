Families Are Hungry, Shelves Are Bare: Charlotte Food Pantry Urgently Calls for Support

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry President Kenya Joseph inspects a box of fresh, local produce distributed through the pantry’s community programs.

With USDA food programs ended and donations declining, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry urgently calls for support to keep feeding Charlotte-area families.

Pantries like ours are holding up what policy should be fixing. We are tired. We are stretched. We are still showing up.” — Kenya Joseph

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, a fully independent and low-barrier food pantry in North Carolina, is urgently appealing for community support as it works to meet rising demand amidst dwindling donations and the recent loss of federal food programs.

After serving Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas for over seven years, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is experiencing a dramatic shift in its ability to respond to need. While client numbers continue to rise, charitable giving has slowed significantly — and the end of key USDA programs, including the Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) initiative, has left a major gap in food supply and support.

“Pantries like ours are holding up what policy should be fixing,” said Kenya Joseph, President of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry. “We are tired. We are stretched. We are still showing up. But we shouldn’t have to do this alone.”

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry was the largest produce box distributor in Mecklenburg County under LFPA, delivering fresh, locally sourced food to thousands of families while also supporting small farms in the region. With that program terminated earlier this year and no equivalent replacement in place, both families and farmers are now left in a vulnerable position.

At the same time, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is seeing increased need across all of its services. As more households struggle with food prices, rent hikes, and inflation, the demand for culturally appropriate groceries, fresh produce, and household staples has outpaced available supply.

“This is the worst hunger landscape we’ve seen in years,” said Joseph. “Our community’s needs are growing — but the resources are shrinking.”

As an independent, donation-driven nonprofit, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry relies entirely on the generosity of individuals, foundations, and local partners. Financial gifts are the most impactful way to help right now, allowing Hearts and Hands Food Pantry to purchase food in bulk, respond flexibly to client needs, and continue its work without barriers or red tape.

How to Help

Make a one-time or monthly donation at https://heartsandhandsfoodpantry.harnessgiving.org/donate — every dollar goes directly toward putting food on families’ tables.

Sponsor groceries or fresh produce for local households in crisis

Partner as a corporate or faith-based supporter to sustain operations

“Every dollar we receive helps us stretch our impact further,” Joseph added. “We can turn $10 into several days’ worth of groceries for a household in crisis. But we need consistent support to keep doing that.”

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is also welcoming media, donors, and community members to tour the pantry and learn more about its holistic approach, which combines food access with dignity, hospitality, and outreach.

For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule an interview, contact help@heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com or call (980) 293-0357.

