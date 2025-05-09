Special Investigating Unit leads regional fight against corruption

South Africa, represented by the Special Investigating Unit, hosted a successful conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa (AAACOA) From 5th to 09th May 2025 in Cape Town.

The chairpersonship of the Association of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa is officially handed over from Ghana to South Africa. Adv. Andy Mothibi, the Head of the South African Special Investigating Unit (SIU), will take on the role of Chairperson for the 2025–2026 term. This was confirmed during the closing session of the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies on Africa and Annual General Meeting held in Cape Town.

South Africa's leadership comes at a critical moment as countries across the continent commit to leveraging innovation and enhancing institutional integrity and measures on behalf of South Africa, the SIU will spearhead efforts to promote inter-agency collaboration, integrate technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) into anti-corruption strategies, and uphold evidence-based enforcement throughout Commonwealth Africa.

As the chair of G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group, the SIU will integrate the G20 Anti-corruption work group priorities into the work of the association. The conference commended the diverse participation of stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, development partners, civil society, the private sector, and international agencies. These contributions enriched discussions and reaffirmed the collective commitment to advancing the continent's anti-corruption agenda.

Delegates welcomed the establishment of the SIU Anti-corruption and cyber academy, which will support learning and development capacity building of various Anti-corruption agencies in the Commonwealth, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the continent.

Delegates recognised the ongoing implementation gaps following commissions of inquiry into corruption and underscored the urgent need for stronger follow-through, enforcement, and accountability mechanisms.

The conference also acknowledged the transformative role of AI and related technologies in closing Africa's integrity gap, fostering transparency, and driving behavioural change in both the public and private sectors.

Key areas of consensus and joint action included:

• Strengthening cooperation between state and non-state actors to mitigate development-related corruption risks.

• Integrating gender-responsive strategies to address the specific impacts of corruption on women and marginalised groups.

• Reinforcing the legal and institutional independence of anti-corruption agencies.

• Advancing cross-border cooperation by removing jurisdictional and procedural barriers.

• Establishing sound anti-corruption frameworks within the defence sector.

• Tackling illicit financial flows and enhancing asset recovery efforts.

• Supporting the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court.

• Utilising AI to improve enforcement, detection, and prevention capabilities.

• Elevating the role of Public Service Commissions in upholding ethics and integrity.

• Expanding the scope of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to facilitate civil asset forfeiture.

• Empowering civil society and the media as essential watchdogs and partners in anti-corruption initiatives.

As South Africa prepares to assume the chair, the SIU is committed to building on the strong foundation established by its predecessors and steering the Association towards bold, collaborative, proactive and technology-driven solutions to Africa's corruption challenges.

The conference was closed by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In her address, the Minister encouraged Anti-Corruption agencies to cooperate and collaborate in the fight and combat of corruption.

“Let us work together in pursuit of an Africa free of corruption – an Africa in which there is development, in which economic growth is inclusive and sustainable, and where the potential of every African man, woman and child is realised. Our progress as a continent depends on our success in curbing – and ultimately ending – the crime of corruption that is perpetrated against the people of Africa. Working together, I am certain that we will succeed,” said Minister Kubayi.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

Email: Kkganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates