Minister Sisisi Tolashe launches 2025 Child Protection Campaign in Thaba Nchu, Free State, 12 May

Minister Sisisi Tolashe to launch the 2025 Child Protection Campaign in Thaba Nchu, Free State



Children in South Africa are confronted by multiple challenges and social ills including teenage pregnancy often leading to dropping out of school, child trafficking, sexual abuse, neglect, exploitation, abandonment, gender-based violence and the scourge of the HIV/Aids pandemic.



In order to advance and upscale programs to protect children across the country, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe, will on Sunday, 11 May, launch the Child Protection campaign under the theme: “Working together in ending violence against children”.

The theme is part of a five-year global commitment on ending violence against children by the year 2030.

This commitment was made during the first Global Ministerial Conference on ending violence against children hele in Bogotá, Columbia, last year.



When Minister Tolashe was appointed to lead the department, she committed to strengthening families for the protection of children.

In her maiden budget vote speech last year, she said: “Our families are greatly impacted by Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, as it often leads to fractured relationships, emotional trauma, and lasting effects on children, victims as well as other family members.”

South Africa is implementing the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), and the Department of Social Development is leading Pillar 4 which focuses on Response, Care, Support and Healing for victims of GBVF.



The child protection campaign emphasises the importance of accelerating the implementation of prevention and early intervention programmes; strengthening collaboration and coordination amongst key stakeholders for prevention and management of violence against children.

This aims to promote healing for victims through intensified provision of services throughout the year.



The child protection campaign has since been escalated to be a 365-Day Child Protection Programme of Action to intensify child protection measures by putting children’s issues on the spotlight.

Amongst others, children, parents and guardians will be empowered on how to partner with the Department of Social Development, law enforcement authorities and stakeholders to protect children through a multi-disciplinary approach of preventing abuse and exploitation.

On the morning of the launch, Minister Tolashe will first together with the Free State MEC of Social Development, Ms Selina Leeto, raise awareness in the area against child abuse by making a plea to South Africans to jointly play their part in protecting children.



The launch of this campaign happens during a time when the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence against children, Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid is visiting the country.

Dr M’jid’s visit is an opportunity for Government to showcase progress made in ending violence against children and will join the Minister for the launch and has activities throughout the week.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Child Protection Month launch and the scheduled activities of the UN Special Representative, organised as follows:



Child Protection Month Launch

Date: Sunday, 11 May 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: 12921 Zone 4 Ext Station Road, Refentse Primary School, in Thaba Nchu, Free State Province

Virtual: https://dsdtv.org.za/live-stream/



Schedule of the UN Special representative

Date: Monday,12 May 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue:134 Pretorius Street, HSRC Building, Pretoria

Visit to the Saartjie Baartman Shelter

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Saartjie Baartman Shelter, Athlone, Cape Town



Engagement with children

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Khayelitsha, Cape Town



Engagement on child sexual abuse

Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Khayelitsha (Venue to be confirmed)



Visit to a Child and Youth Care Centre

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Time: 10h00-11h00

Venue: Child and Youth Care Centre, Cape Town



Meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Western Cape Children’s Commissioner

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Time: 11h30-13h30

Venue: Cape Town



Courtesy visit to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Time: 14h00-17h00

Venue: Cape Town



Visit to the Pan-African Parliament

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: (TBC)

Venue: Johannesburg, Midrand



Meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: (TBC)

Venue: Johannesburg



Visit to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: (TBC)

Venue: Johannesburg



Interaction Child Scouts

Date: Friday, 16 May 2025,

Time: 09h00

Venue: Johannesburg, Benoni



Visit to a RISIHA site for Community Based Intervention

Time: 13h00

Venue: Tembisa, Johannesburg



Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu on 0664806845 / NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Bathembu Futshane on 0711621154 or BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#servicedeliveryza