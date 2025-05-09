Minister Sisisi Tolashe launches 2025 Child Protection Campaign in Thaba Nchu, Free State, 12 May
Children in South Africa are confronted by multiple challenges and social ills including teenage pregnancy often leading to dropping out of school, child trafficking, sexual abuse, neglect, exploitation, abandonment, gender-based violence and the scourge of the HIV/Aids pandemic.
In order to advance and upscale programs to protect children across the country, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe, will on Sunday, 11 May, launch the Child Protection campaign under the theme: “Working together in ending violence against children”.
The theme is part of a five-year global commitment on ending violence against children by the year 2030.
This commitment was made during the first Global Ministerial Conference on ending violence against children hele in Bogotá, Columbia, last year.
When Minister Tolashe was appointed to lead the department, she committed to strengthening families for the protection of children.
In her maiden budget vote speech last year, she said: “Our families are greatly impacted by Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, as it often leads to fractured relationships, emotional trauma, and lasting effects on children, victims as well as other family members.”
South Africa is implementing the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), and the Department of Social Development is leading Pillar 4 which focuses on Response, Care, Support and Healing for victims of GBVF.
The child protection campaign emphasises the importance of accelerating the implementation of prevention and early intervention programmes; strengthening collaboration and coordination amongst key stakeholders for prevention and management of violence against children.
This aims to promote healing for victims through intensified provision of services throughout the year.
The child protection campaign has since been escalated to be a 365-Day Child Protection Programme of Action to intensify child protection measures by putting children’s issues on the spotlight.
Amongst others, children, parents and guardians will be empowered on how to partner with the Department of Social Development, law enforcement authorities and stakeholders to protect children through a multi-disciplinary approach of preventing abuse and exploitation.
On the morning of the launch, Minister Tolashe will first together with the Free State MEC of Social Development, Ms Selina Leeto, raise awareness in the area against child abuse by making a plea to South Africans to jointly play their part in protecting children.
The launch of this campaign happens during a time when the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence against children, Dr. Najat Maalla M'jid is visiting the country.
Dr M’jid’s visit is an opportunity for Government to showcase progress made in ending violence against children and will join the Minister for the launch and has activities throughout the week.
Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Child Protection Month launch and the scheduled activities of the UN Special Representative, organised as follows:
Child Protection Month Launch
Date: Sunday, 11 May 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: 12921 Zone 4 Ext Station Road, Refentse Primary School, in Thaba Nchu, Free State Province
Virtual: https://dsdtv.org.za/live-stream/
Schedule of the UN Special representative
Date: Monday,12 May 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue:134 Pretorius Street, HSRC Building, Pretoria
Visit to the Saartjie Baartman Shelter
Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Saartjie Baartman Shelter, Athlone, Cape Town
Engagement with children
Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: Khayelitsha, Cape Town
Engagement on child sexual abuse
Date: Tuesday, 13 May 2025
Time: 14:00
Venue: Khayelitsha (Venue to be confirmed)
Visit to a Child and Youth Care Centre
Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Time: 10h00-11h00
Venue: Child and Youth Care Centre, Cape Town
Meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Western Cape Children’s Commissioner
Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Time: 11h30-13h30
Venue: Cape Town
Courtesy visit to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025
Time: 14h00-17h00
Venue: Cape Town
Visit to the Pan-African Parliament
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025
Time: (TBC)
Venue: Johannesburg, Midrand
Meeting with the South African Human Rights Commission
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025
Time: (TBC)
Venue: Johannesburg
Visit to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025
Time: (TBC)
Venue: Johannesburg
Interaction Child Scouts
Date: Friday, 16 May 2025,
Time: 09h00
Venue: Johannesburg, Benoni
Visit to a RISIHA site for Community Based Intervention
Time: 13h00
Venue: Tembisa, Johannesburg
Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu on 0664806845 / NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za
Media enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Bathembu Futshane on 0711621154 or BathembuF@dsd.gov.za
