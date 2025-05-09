ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is set to expand his Gang Prosecution Unit to Savannah, with a new gang prosecutor and investigator who will oversee the Unit’s regional efforts in Coastal Georgia. Funding for this expansion is provided in the state’s FY26 budget, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed today by Governor Brian Kemp.

Just last week, Carr announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained a new indictment in Chatham County charging three suspected gang members for their alleged involvement in the aggravated assault of an 18-year-old male and the armed robbery and carjacking of a 44-year-old male. Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit also secured the largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, charging 16 alleged members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang in Bryan County in May 2023.

“Since creating our Gang Prosecution Unit nearly three years ago, we have achieved unprecedented success in putting away some of our state’s most dangerous criminals,” said Carr. “Now, we’re expanding our efforts to Savannah so we can work more closely and effectively with all levels of law enforcement to combat violent crime and keep Georgians safe. We’re proud to be in this fight with Governor Brian Kemp and all of our legislative partners, and we’re grateful for their continued support.”

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has secured more than 80 convictions and indicted over 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, and Thomas counties.

Just last year, Carr expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit to Columbus, Macon, and Southeast Georgia. The Unit is based in Atlanta, with satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany and Augusta as well.

The Gang Prosecution Unit has already seen tremendous success with this regional framework, including:

The conviction of two Dublin gang members who killed two individuals and injured five others, with both defendants sentenced to two terms of life in prison plus an additional 410 years;

The recovery of 15 lbs. of fentanyl in Augusta – enough to kill 3.5 million Georgians – following a multi-agency operation, which also resulted in a 333-count indictment charging 30 suspected gang members;

The conviction of six members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County – five of whom were involved in the trafficking of a 16-year-old female who had been missing from the area for approximately one month; and

The conviction of three Columbus gang members who killed two teens and injured two others, with all three defendants sentenced to life in prison.

Since taking office in November 2016, Carr has transformed the Attorney General’s Office from a primarily civil practice to an aggressive criminal practice as well. In 2019, Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which has already secured more than 50 convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. Following the creation of his Gang Prosecution Unit in 2022, Carr stood up Georgia’s first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit just last year, and his team has already partnered with several major retailers to work cases throughout the state, including the recent indictment of six individuals in Cherokee County who are alleged to have obtained tens of thousands of dollars targeting T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods locations in Georgia and three other states. At the same time, Carr has continued to strengthen the efforts of his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, which has successfully prosecuted a range of cases involving public corruption, theft against the state, and cyber-enabled fraud.