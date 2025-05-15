National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) Designates Two AdventHealth Hospitals as Centers of Excellence for VTE Care

AdventHealth Palm Coast Hospital recognized as a National Blood Clot Alliance VTE Center of Excellence™️ AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway Hospital recognized as a National Blood Clot Alliance VTE Center of Excellence™️ National Blood Clot Alliance Logo

Recognition Highlights AdventHealth's Commitment to Exceptional Care in Blood Clot Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

I am immensely proud of the work we have done in VTE treatment and intervention, and very grateful for the recognition that this COE represents.” — Dr. Arkadiy Kheyfits, AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is proud to announce the designation of AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway as NBCA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Centers of Excellence™. These hospitals are the first in the AdventHealth system and the first in Northeast Florida to earn this prestigious recognition for their commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of blood clots.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), remains a significant public health concern in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 900,000 people in the U.S. are affected by VTE each year, and as many as 100,000 die as a result. Despite these alarming numbers, VTE remains underdiagnosed and undertreated—highlighting the importance of comprehensive, multidisciplinary approaches to care.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have done in VTE treatment and intervention, and very grateful for the recognition that this COE represents” said Dr. Arkadiy Kheyfits, Interventional Radiologist at AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway.” I believe AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway are leaders in this space, and I am excited to continue improving our care and prevention pathways.”

As NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence™, both AdventHealth Palm Coast campuses join a growing network of leading institutions recognized for advancing VTE care through clinical excellence, innovation, and a commitment to education and prevention. This expanding network includes distinguished centers such as Corewell Health West Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL.

“NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence™ are setting a new standard in how we approach VTE—from acute management to long-term prevention,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, Vice President of the NBCA COE Program. “The teams at AdventHealth Palm Coast and Palm Coast Parkway exemplify the mission of this program through their multidisciplinary collaboration, dedication to best practices, and focus on patient outcomes. We are proud to welcome them as the first designated Centers of Excellence in both the AdventHealth system and Northeast Florida.”

The NBCA COE program aims to improve outcomes and save lives by partnering with institutions that embrace innovative, evidence-based, and patient-focused strategies to prevent and treat VTE.

To learn more about the NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence™ program, visit stoptheclot.org.

About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA)

Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. Through a strategic focus on education, advocacy, and research, NBCA empowers patients and families, supports healthcare professionals, and drives national efforts to improve awareness, detection, and outcomes related to VTE. NBCA leads initiatives that strengthen the standard of care and foster innovation in VTE prevention and treatment across the United States.

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care to nearly nine million people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. For the latest news about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.