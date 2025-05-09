Submit Release
International election observers to Albania’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Monday

TIRANA, 9 May 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the parliamentary elections in Albania on Monday.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Albania
  • Journalists can attend in person or via Zoom (details below)
  • The press conference will also be livestreamed here

Who:

  • Farah Karimi, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers
  • Björn Söder, Head of the OSCE PA delegation
  • Simone Billi, Head of the PACE delegation
  • Michael Gahler, Head of the European Parliament delegation
  • Amb. Lamberto Zannier, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When:

  • 15.00 local time (GMT +2) on 12 May 2025

Where:

  • Antigonea I, Rogner Hotel, Tirana

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 12 May using the following link

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and the European Parliament (EP). The mission totals 365 observers from 47 countries, composed of 238 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, 97 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA, 22 from PACE, and 12 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Anzhelika Ivanishcheva, OSCE PA: + 45 60 10 80 30 or anzhelika.ivanishcheva@oscepa.dk

Bogdan Torcatoriu, PACE: +33 6 50 39 29 40 or bogdan.torcatoriu@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP: +355 069 696 0651or raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu

