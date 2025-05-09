Submit Release
Building capacities of UNCT in Cameroon on systems thinking and strategic foresight

9 May 2025, Geneva, Switzerland. On 17-21 March 2025, a workshop was organized by the UN Country Team in Cameroon with support from UNITAR to build the capacities of UNCT members on systems thinking and strategic foresight. The training aimed to enable UNCT to undertake the work on UN Country Analysis in an innovative manner, providing an approach that is more forward-looking, system-based and people-centered. 

53 UNCT members took part in this five-day training programme opened by UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Issa Sanogo. Throughout the workshop, participants worked jointly on developing Causal Loop Diagrams or visual representations of national sub-systems, identifying main leverage points in the national system and potential policy interventions in connection human-centered approach and with the National Development Strategy 2030, analysing stakeholders, discussing mega-trends and uncertainties and developing scenarios, as well as stress-testing potential development pathways in the face of different scenarios.

