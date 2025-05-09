Left behind - Peter and Janine's story

Peter and Janine reflect on the death of their daughter, Becky, who very sadly took her life 18 months ago. They were offered support from Rethink Mental Illness’ Support After Suicide service in Surrey, which is run in partnership with the Surrey County Council.

It is the day we will never forget: Becky took her life on October 11, 2023. She was just 25 years old and our youngest daughter.

The Surrey Police told us the next morning. For the youngest officer it was his ‘first time’, so we ended up feeling sorrier for him than ourselves in the fog and unreality of that conversation.

This was the first of so many new, unusual and unwanted experiences that have barged into our life over the past 18 months. So, so many.

Becky struggled with mental health issues since early teens. She found a circuitous route through education, struggling to know who she was. She used CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) but was cut loose at 18, and struggled again in the poorly resourced adult world of mental health services.

She was the happiest writing, drawing, singing or immersed in her online world of gaming and streaming. Just before COVID-19, she started to find her feet with the help of the Prince’s Trust. She had a couple of jobs in web design and online education, before a new boyfriend and his degree led them to Derby. She found her ideal placement in digital marketing there, was making her mark and seemed to be happy.