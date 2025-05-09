OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy concludes visits to Montenegro and North Macedonia

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 9 May 2025 - The Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, concluded her official visit to Montenegro and North Macedonia today. The trip reaffirmed the OSCE’s commitment to stability, security and strengthening democratic institutions in South-Eastern Europe.

In Podgorica, Special Envoy Hakala met with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Speaker of Parliament Andrija Mandić, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Nizaheta Kurpejović-Cikotić, and presidential advisors for foreign policy and European affairs Irena Prelević and Miloš Radonjić. Throughout her visit, Hakala highlighted the importance of the country’s ongoing reform processes toward achieving its national strategic goals.

“The OSCE Mission has a strong partnership with Montenegro and will keep providing tailored assistance to advance Montenegro’s reform agenda. This notably includes strengthening democracy, continuing the fight against corruption and organized crime, as well as promoting media freedom and literacy,” said Ambassador Hakala.

In Skopje, Ambassador Hakala met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Secretary Elena Kuzmanovska and Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor Saso Markovski. She also met the Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament Nikola Gjoshevskii. Special Envoy Hakala highlighted North Macedonia’s active and constructive role within the OSCE, which was underscored by its 2023 Chairpersonship of the Organization.

“The work of the OSCE Mission to Skopje is a large part of the Organization’s continued commitment to North Macedonia. The Mission continues to demonstrate its relevance and value by adapting to the country’s evolving needs, supporting host institutions in areas aligned with our Chairpersonship’s priorities, including democratic governance, rule of law, and inclusive dialogue,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

During the course of her visits, Special Envoy Hakala also met with the teams from the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the OSCE Mission to Skopje, commending their commitment and valuable work on the ground. While in North Macedonia, the Special Envoy also visited the OSCE Field Station in Tetovo, meeting with mission staff.

In both countries, Ambassador Hakala also met with civil society representatives engaged on such crucial issues as the rule of law, human rights, gender equality, the role of youth in security, media freedom and safety of journalists, and freedom of expression.