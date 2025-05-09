453 NC Schools Receive Recognition for Extraordinary Support of Military Students, Families

North Carolina has long been home to a large population of active duty, guard, reserve and veteran armed service members. In recognition of the state’s rich military history, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is pleased to recognize hundreds of schools as part of its Purple Star Award Designation initiative which first launched in the 2019-20 school year.

For the 2024-25 school year, 453 schools, including twelve charter schools, received Purple Star recognition, an increase of 59 schools versus last year’s total awardees. In all, 31 districts across North Carolina are represented and 65 schools are first time awardees.

The award recipients were honored at a ceremony today that included remarks from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice "Mo" Green and Brigadier General Charles W. Morrison, Assistant Adjutant General - Maneuver, NC National Guard.

Public school units who have received the award for five to six consecutive years were also honored at the ceremony. Harnett County Schools, Alpha Academy and Anderson Creek Academy received legacy plaques for six consecutive years receiving the award, and Northeast Academy of Aerospace & Advanced Technology (NEAAAT) received the legacy trophy for five consecutive years receiving the award. Additionally, 15 districts were honored with the State Superintendent’s Purple Star District Award, as each school in those districts qualify for Purple Star designation. These recognized districts are Carteret County Schools, Craven County Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Currituck County Schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Harnett County Schools, Hoke County Schools, Jones County Schools, Moore County Schools, Onslow County Schools, Pender County Schools, Polk County Schools, Scotland County Schools, Wayne County Public Schools and Whiteville City Schools.

“Ensuring that every North Carolina public school student has the appropriate support is paramount to achieving academic excellence in our schools,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “I applaud the hundreds of schools across the state who were awarded Purple Stars today. Their dedication to their students, their families and their communities does not go unnoticed, and I am grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for military students and their families.”

The department is proud to continue this initiative as a way to honor schools that demonstrate military-friendly practices and show commitment to military students and families. Schools across the state applied for the special designation, and those deemed as Purple Star Schools completed several required activities, plus an optional activity, aimed at ensuring strong support for students of military families.

Schools earning the Purple Star Award were required to have a staff member as a designated point of contact for military students and families, a designated central administration staff member supporting the point of contact in the school and also the provision of annual professional development addressing special considerations for military students and families. Purple Star schools also provide a dedicated page on their websites for military family resources or links to the district’s webpage with military family resources as well as a transition program to support inbound and outbound military students and families, along with a checklist for their use.

For the optional activities, awarded schools selected from one of five activities with many of the schools opting for more than one. These include a school-hosted annual military recognition event such as Month of the Military Child, Month of the Military Family, Purple-Up! For Military Kids!, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.