An Historic Occasion As The Retreat Breaks Ground in Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos

The Retreat, a 24-unit luxury condo development in Grace Bay break ground with over 50% of properties sold.

The Retreat is a perfect offering here in the heart of Grace Bay, just a short walk to Grace Bay Beach and all of the restaurants and shops in our tourist hub” — Sean O'Neill, Managing Partner, The Agency Turks & Caicos

PROVIDENCAIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Agency Turks & Caicos is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of The Retreat Turks & Caicos , an exclusive new development located in the heart of Grace Bay, Providenciales on May 8, 2025. The Retreat boasts competitively priced condominiums, with innovative design and an exceptional proximity to one of the most beloved beaches in the world.Nestled just 500 yards from the pristine sands of Grace Bay Beach, The Retreat offers a serene tropical escape featuring 24 elegantly designed studio residences. With a striking modern art deco aesthetic, each unit is crafted to maximize rental opportunities while providing unparalleled comfort for owners and guests alike.Redefining Island LivingThe Retreat is more than a development; it is a lifestyle destination. Residents and guests will enjoy access to an array of premium amenities, including a crystal-clear heated pool, a hot tub surrounded by lush greenery, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a central garden oasis. Its close proximity to fine dining restaurants and vibrant local attractions further enhances its appeal.Every residence at The Retreat features luxurious finishes, including solid timber cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, GE appliances, and Kohler fixtures. A bespoke furniture package adds an extra layer of sophistication, ensuring each space is tailored for contemporary coastal living.“The Retreat is a perfect offering here in the heart of Grace Bay, just a short walk to Grace Bay Beach and all of the restaurants and shops in our tourist hub.” Said Sean O’Neill, Managing Partner of The Agency Turks & Caicos. “We are very excited that The Retreat exceeded 50% of sales in less than 6 months from launch, showing the enthusiasm for this Development,” O’Neill added.An Historic OccasionThe Retreat represents an historic occasion in Grace Bay as the entirety of the Development Team is made up of Turks & Caicos Islanders, representing a significant step in the involvement of the local community in the tourism and resort development industry.“The Retreat embodies the perfect balance of tranquility, luxury, and modern design," said Trevor Musgrove of T Holdings and The Agency. “It’s a testament to what’s possible when world-class design meets the natural beauty of Grace Bay. Building this development has been a labor of love, rooted in family, community, and a deep belief in the potential of Turks and Caicos Islanders. We’ve learned, grown, and now have the tools and skills to turn this vision into reality. Our goal is to create a fully locally owned and operated hotel brand—one that offers first-class service and empowers our local talent. So, as we move forward, this isn’t just about building a hotel — it’s about building legacy, ownership, and belief in what’s possible for Turks and Caicos Islanders. From our roots in North Caicos to standing here today on Grace Bay, we’ve come full circle. And we’re not stopping here — this is just the beginning.”The occasion of the groundbreaking was commemorated by The Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands, Hon. Washington Misick, The Deputy Premier, Hon. Jamell Robinson and the Minister of Tourism, Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, all of whom gave their congratulations on the project and shared their excitement for what it represented not just for Grace Bay but for Turks & Caicos Islanders.Smart Investment OpportunityWith freehold condominium ownership and a professionally managed on-site rental program, The Retreat provides a seamless investment experience. Construction is planned for completion by Q3 2026, with rentals expected to begin in Q4 of the same year.“The Retreat represents a unique opportunity to deliver strong returns through thoughtful, experience-driven hospitality,” said Joe Harvey, Principal, Executive Director of Pinnacle Hospitality Advisors. “As managers, we focus on optimizing operational performance, increasing asset value, and building legacy brands for investors and developers that resonate with today’s luxury bespoke traveler. This collaboration reflects our strategic commitment to managing high-performing boutique properties in premier destinations like Turks and Caicos.”A Commitment to ExcellenceThe Retreat is a collaboration between industry leaders, including Pinnacle Hospitality Advisors, Archipelago Development, T Holdings and The Agency Turks & Caicos. With decades of expertise in luxury property development, sales, and management, this partnership ensures that The Retreat will be a landmark destination celebrating the best of island living.Limited AvailabilityWith only 24 units in this boutique development, The Retreat exceeded 50% of sales prior to commencement of construction and is set to become one of the most sought-after destinations in Turks and Caicos, offering condominiums for sale at $425,000. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place in this extraordinary development.

