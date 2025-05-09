Government Broadcasts Fourth Edition of the “Página do Governo” Program with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Fri. 09 of May of 2025, 20:00h

Today, May 9th, 2025, at 8 p.m., the fourth edition of the “Página do Governo” program is broadcast, an initiative of the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL). Today's broadcast, to be aired on RTTL and social media, features the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, and aims to increase public awareness of the progress of national foreign policy, with emphasis on the ASEAN accession process, the strengthening of the diplomatic network and consular protection for Timorese citizens.

Recorded at the Government Palace, the episode conducted by Nélia Chaves offers an in-depth interview with Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas on the Ministry's main achievements during the current mandate. “Working together with the Head of State and the Head of Government, we have achieved a great deal of political confidence in this year of 2024,” said the Minister, underlining the importance of the official visits made to Timor-Leste by senior representatives from countries in the region and international organizations, as well as the opening of new diplomatic missions in strategic countries such as India, Angola and Northern Ireland.

Addressing the alignment of foreign policy with national objectives, the Minister stressed that “diplomacy is very important for our negotiation in the world” and that the Ministry's actions follow the priorities of the National Strategic Development Plan, promoting peace, solidarity and good neighborliness. He also mentioned the signing, in November 2024, of a new Strategic Cooperation Plan with Portugal, with initiatives in various areas such as infrastructure, administration, justice, education, the health sector and digitalization.

Regarding Timor-Leste's full membership of ASEAN, the Minister reaffirmed the Executive's commitment to fulfilling the seven criteria defined in the integration roadmap. “We are already fulfilling almost all of them,” he said, noting the role of the Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs, Milena Rangel, in the technical and institutional coordination of the process. The Minister also said that “Timor-Leste already has an embassy at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta”, highlighting the country's active presence in regional forums and the national awareness campaigns involving all relevant partners.

During the interview, the head of the Foreign Affairs and Cooperation portfolio explained the efforts to strengthen consular services and provide better service to the Timorese diaspora. “We are working with the Ministry of the Interior to place migration attachés in our embassies in countries like Australia, China, Indonesia and Portugal,” he said. He also stressed the collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to ensure the issuing of passports abroad and the importance of the technological modernization of diplomatic representations, including the commitment to digital diplomacy.

The Minister also addressed the issue of diplomats' pay, clarifying that there were no salary cuts, but rather a proposal to adjust the allowance model, based on comparative studies.

The interview also covered topics such as bilateral relations with Australia, Indonesia and Portugal, Timor-Leste's role in multilateral forums, the challenges faced by the Timorese diaspora and preparations for the First Ministerial Conference of the g7+, which took place in Dili on the 11th to 12th of last month. “Timor-Leste continues to participate actively in all international forums, so that our voice continues to be heard in global decisions,” concluded the Minister.

The “Government Page” program has Ika Moniz as executive producer and technical support from the media teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Agio Pereira points out that this program represents “a space for dialogue and transparency, allowing the population to follow the government's actions in a clear and objective way”.

The government invites all citizens to follow the broadcast and actively participate in this new institutional communication channel.