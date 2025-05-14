MotusAcademy and European Rehabilitation Robotics School Sign Landmark MOU to Advance Global Rehabilitation Education

Zen Koh, CEO of MotusAcademy (right), and Prof Alessandro Giustini, Director of ERRS (center), sign the MOU in Rome, witnessed by Prof Marco Franceschini (left) and Dr. Sanaz Pournajaf (Center), to launch their global rehabilitation robotics education partnership.

The partnership launches monthly webinars, hands-on workshops, and open-access resources (2025–2030) to democratise rehabilitation robotics education worldwide.

This partnership combines MotusAcademy’s global reach with ERRS’s robotics expertise to deliver cutting-edge education, empowering clinicians and engineers to revolutionise patient care worldwide.” — Zen KOH, President of MotusAcademy™

ROME, ITALY, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotusAcademy and the European Rehabilitation Robotics School (ERRS) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) designed to deepen collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of rehabilitation robotics.This strategic partnership will leverage the combined expertise of both institutions to deliver an ambitious series of joint webinars and hands-on workshops, beginning in 2025, that will address state-of-the-art robotic technologies, clinical applications, and accessible solutions for healthcare providers worldwide.Key Goals of the Collaboration:• Webinar Series (2025–2030): A year-round programme of monthly webinars exploring topics such as system integration into hospital, outpatient and home settings; performance assessment and clinical outcomes; and cost-effective designs for emerging markets.• Global Outreach: Promotion of robotic rehabilitation technologies with a particular focus on improving accessibility in developing countries through open-access archives of all recorded sessions.• Interdisciplinary Engagement: Convening leading researchers, clinicians and industry experts from MotusAcademy, ERRS, IISART, and affiliated bodies—including ESPRM and UEMS—to foster cross-sector dialogue and training.• Workshops & Congresses: Joint organisation of practical workshops at major international congresses and scientific meetings, hosted in collaboration with the San Raffaele Rehabilitation Research Institute.“By uniting MotusAcademy’s educational platform with ESR’s deep expertise in robotic research, we are creating a uniquely powerful engine for disseminating best practices and driving innovation in patient care worldwide,” said Zen Koh , Founder and CEO of MotusAcademy.“This MOU formalises our shared commitment to excellence in rehabilitation technology education,” added Professor Alessandro Giustini, Director of the European Rehabilitation School of Robotics. “Together, we will equip clinicians and engineers with the knowledge to deliver cutting-edge therapies, wherever they are needed.”About MotusAcademyMotusAcademy is a global association dedicated to advancing rehabilitation through cutting-edge education. Founded by leading clinicians and engineers, we deliver expert-led webinars, courses and a member-only research portal to bridge pioneering robotics, functional electrical stimulation and virtual-reality tools with day-to-day clinical practice. Our Panel of Clinical Experts (PACER) ensures every resource reflects the latest evidence, empowering professionals worldwide to improve patient outcomes. Join us in “Bringing Rehabilitation For All.”About the European Rehabilitation Robotics School (ERRS)The European Rehabilitation Robotics School is a premier institution dedicated to the promotion of robotic technologies in healthcare and beyond. ERRSc fosters multidisciplinary education and research, collaborating with leading academic, clinical and industry partners across Europe and internationally.— ends —

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.