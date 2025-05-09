Chris Voss-Backed Business Bourbon™, The Foundation, Wins Double Gold at 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The Difference® Business Bourbon™ - The Foundation, earns a Double Gold Medal at the 2025 San Fransisco World Spirit Competition

Chris Voss launches The Difference® Business Bourbon™, defining a new category with a Double Gold-winning bourbon built for business.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation, the debut release from The Difference® Business Bourbon™ , founded by world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss, 22-time EmmyAward-winning director Nick Nanton, and master bourbon innovator Roy Milner, has been awarded a coveted Double Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).In a competition featuring thousands of entries from around the world, Double Gold is awarded only when every judge independently gives a Gold rating — a rare distinction reserved for the finest spirits. For a debut release, it is almost unheard of.More than just a bourbon, The Foundation represents a new movement in American whiskey: a Business Bourbon™ created not for the masses, but for building trust, celebrating collaboration, and unlocking opportunity at the highest levels of business and life.“In negotiation, first impressions are important — but it’s the last impression that is the most lasting,” said Chris Voss, co-founder of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ and bestselling author of Never Split the Difference. “The Foundation was designed to do both. Gifting a bottle of rare, award-winning bourbon is more than a gesture — it’s a memorable experience that opens doors and moves relationships forward.”The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ was born from a simple but powerful idea: no one had ever created a Business Bourbon™ specifically designed to be shared while making deals, building relationships, and celebrating success. A Business Bourbon™ isn’t just about taste or prestige — it’s about purpose. The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ is defining an entirely new category in the world of spirits — one where the value isn’t just in the bottle, but in what happens around it. This is bourbon made not for collectors or connoisseurs, but for connectors. It’s designed to live at the center of relationships that matter — in boardrooms, private dinners, closing conversations, and legacy moments. It’s crafted to be a catalyst in the rooms where trust is built, deals are done, and relationships are deepened. Unlike traditional bourbons meant for collecting or casual sipping, a Business Bourbon™ is made to mark meaningful moments and create lasting connections. Inspired by Voss’s negotiation philosophy — “never split the difference” — The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ was built on the belief that in business and in life, the real wins are the ones we share.Importantly, The Foundation is exactly what its name suggests: the very first release and the bedrock of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ portfolio. As long as these rare barrels last, future limited releases will be thoughtfully built upon the legacy and exceptional quality standards established by The Foundation, ensuring that this Business Bourbon™ truly serves as the cornerstone of everything that follows."We set out to create more than just a bourbon — we wanted to create a catalyst for connection," said Nick Nanton, co-founder of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ and CEO of Astonish Entertainment. “This Double Gold win is proof that authenticity, craftsmanship, and the right mission can still break through in a crowded marketplace."Unlike celebrity vanity projects, The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ was never intended for mass shelves.The Foundation is reserved exclusively for members of The ShareHolders Society™ — a private, by-invitation-only community of entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and visionaries who understand that the right relationships unlock the best opportunities."From day one, we focused on bringing a truly world-class bourbon to life — something that could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world," said Roy Milner, co-founder and Master Blender. “Receiving Double Gold at SFWSC tells us that the dream is real — and we’re just getting started.”Adding to the momentum, Guy Colangelo, Chief Operating Officer of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™, emphasized the brand's long-term vision:“This Double Gold validates the strategy we believed in from the start: building something rare, meaningful, and lasting. We’re not just bottling bourbon — we’re bottling moments that change the trajectory of relationships, businesses, and lives. What’s really exciting is that, while these rare barrels last, every future limited release of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ will be built off of this Double Gold pedigree.”The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ team also extended their gratitude to their founding investors, whose early belief and support made the creation of The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ possible. Without their partnership, the vision behind The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ — and everything it represents — would not have come to life.The Foundation isn’t about hoarding rare bottles — it’s about what happens when you open one.At its core, The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ is about sharing — a philosophy captured in the community’s mantra:“Never split. Always share.”Visit The DifferenceBusiness Bourbon™ and The ShareHolders Society™ for more information.

Meet The Difference® Business Bourbon™

