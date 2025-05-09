Vermont Achieves USDA “Unaffected” Status in Bird Flu Testing Program

Vermont Dairy Farmers Lead the Way

May 9, 2025 | Montpelier, VT – Vermont dairy farmers have achieved a critical benchmark from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This winter, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets (VAAFM) began a new USDA mandated milk sampling program. The USDA goal was to proactively identify unknown highly parthenogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infected dairy cattle. VAAFM’s additional goal was to test all Vermont Grade A milk directly from each supplying Vermont dairy farm. As of today, the testing had great news for farmers and consumers. The testing has NOT revealed any HPAI infected dairy cattle.

These encouraging results have led to a declaration by the USDA that Vermont is “unaffected” by HPAI in dairy cattle. With this declaration comes confidence that Vermont’s dairy cattle herds are healthy and producing HPAI free milk for the marketplace. Vermont is the first state in New England to achieve this status.

“This is an important moment for Vermont and our dairy industry,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture. “Thank you to our dairy farmers for stepping up and participating. This achievement means that, as always, you can depend on Vermont milk to be nutritious and safe.”

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has worked closely with dairy farmers across the state to visit each farm in support of this program, totaling 411 farms. Federal resources are covering the cost of the testing program. Farms did not bear any costs of the sampling program.

The USDA milk testing program seeks to identify any currently unknown pockets of the dairy cattle HPAI strain to help eradicate it in the United States, protect animal and human health, and safeguard the food supply from disruptions. Importantly, eliminating this version of the HPAI virus would prevent it from mutating into a strain that could threaten human health.

Another Vermont innovation that has come out of the sampling program is a first-in-the-nation weekly sampling system for raw milk cheese makers. The program samples source farm milk to ensure the milk they utilize to make their award-winning cheeses is HPAI free. This program was created in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture. 100% of Vermont’s raw milk cheese makers voluntarily participating.

“This sampling program is a first of its kind system built by a team of Vermonters who wanted to bring peace of mind and protection to our dairy farmers, food processors and cheese makers” said E.B. Flory, VAAFM Dairy Section Chief and Director of Food Safety. “Our dairy cattle are healthy and producing the highest quality milk for market. I want to thank our hardworking team for all the sacrifices they have made and thank our Vermont dairy farmers for working with our team to make this important declaration possible.”

While today’s declaration of an ‘unaffected’ dairy industry is welcome in Vermont, the state has experienced isolated incidents of the avian, or bird flu strain of HPAI, including as recently as December 2024. VAAFM wants to help Vermont dairy farms to remain HPAI free and the continued sampling and testing of milk for HPAI in our state will help ensure that any infections are known and properly addressed.

Attached images: Jessica Waterman of the VAAFM Food Safety and Consumer Inspection Division demonstrates the milk sampling procedure from an on-farm bulk milk tank at the UVM Dairy during training on December 13th, 2024.

Imagery: Demonstration of Sampling Imagery and Video – VAAFM Social Media